Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Wheels

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 10:36 pm

All 154 units were sold out in 1 minute and 55 seconds

German tuning company Brabus has sold the entire production batch of their first motorbike within minutes of making them available. 

The electronic pre-order form was activated on KTM's website on Monday, February 14, and within 1 minute and 55 seconds, all of the bikes were sold out.  

Limited to an exclusive run of just 154 units—77 painted Magma Red while the rest in Signature Black— the Brabus 1300R is the Bottrop-based company's first entry to the motorcycle segment. Built in partnership with KTM the bike is based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo. 

The 1300R looks radically different from its donor bike, featuring a host of custom-made carbon and billet parts and shaving off some 6 kg of dry weights. Performance figures remain the same, with the 1,301-cc LC8 V-twin producing 180 hp and 103 lb-ft of torque. Brabus quotes a 0-100 time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 273 Kph. 

