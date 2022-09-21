Auto News of the Week 

Purosangue: Ferrari's first SUV

Ferrari's immediate rival's only SUV accounts for half of the automaker's annual sales (Lamborghini Urus). It was only a matter of time before the Italian automaker followed suit to unveil the Ferrari Purosangue, the first ever SUV to come with the badge of the 'Prancing Horse' – although Ferrari is hesitant to identify it as an SUV.

Built on a completely new platform, the Ferrari Purosangue comes with 4 doors and packs a V12 under its hood, producing 715hp & 716Nm torque going directly to the rear wheels. It makes the 'not SUV' go from 0 to 100km/h in only 3.3 seconds!

Fun Fact: The Purosangue is the tallest Ferrari to have been ever built!

Hyundai N vision 74: Back to the future

The Hyundai N vision is probably the most ambitious, yet promising, concept car to have been unveiled by any automaker this year. Made to look like a 'Back to the Future' DMC Delorean, this retro inspired Korean concept comes with a unique electric and hydrogen fuelled hybrid powertrain.

Photo: Collected

The tail happy N vision 74 receives all 670hp at its rear wheels produced by two individual 62Kw electric motors and can either be plugged in to charge like the traditional electric vehicles or use the hydrogen fuel cells for an additional 370 miles of range!

The 2024 Ford Mustang finally unveiled!

Modernised for the new generation, the all new Mustang GT is rumoured to be one of the last Mustangs to come with the mighty 5.0 litre V8 under its hood. With yet another reimagined front fascia, sales of the new Mustang will begin in 2023, offering new looks, better handling, more power and more screens!

Photo: Collected

'Dark Horse' will be the name used to call the newest completely race oriented variant of the all new 2024 Mustang which is rumoured to offer 500hp, carbon fibre panels, ever better handling and sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tires!