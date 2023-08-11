Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

The luxury car scene in Bangladesh has taken a new leap every year, ever since exotic car brands started offering hybrid variants of ongoing models. Low displacement engine options paired with an electric powertrain make them the ideal option to import, with Bangladesh's displacement based tax system of cars. Hybrid variants are potentially far more affordable, when compared to their gasoline engine options.

The result is models like the Audi A6 are now officially available in Bangladesh, through Progress Motors Imports Limited, the authorised dealership of Audi in Bangladesh.

With its blend of style and engineering, the Audi A6 stands as an exemplary piece in the realm of luxury sedans. Team Wheels had the exclusive opportunity to drive around the town in an Audi A6 to find out how well the desirable Euro sports-sedan fares in the growing local market of luxury sedans.

Exterior: A timeless design language

The Audi A6 bears the hallmark design characteristics that define the brand. The striking Matrix LED light design of the headlights and taillights was a pioneering innovation when it first graced the scene and now, with its modern styling, makes the A6 elegantly stand out. When it comes to our unit as well, its alluring 'Chronos Grey' - one of Audi's signature paint options - also adds to the elegance.

Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims but our unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims from the factory, enveloped in the industry-leading Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires. There's a saying in the automotive community that "rims change the look of a car significantly" and with its Audi Sport rims, the A6 does stand out.

Interior Cabin: A sanctuary of luxury

Soft touch material is a norm for the A6, with a mix of wooden touch at the door panels and around the gearbox. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Stepping inside the Audi A6, you're welcomed to a world of indulgence, where craftsmanship meets technological advancement, all in the quest to maximise ergonomics. Buyers have the option to choose from a black, brown or beige interior. Our test-driven unit was specced in brown, which looks the most premium in my opinion.

The Valcona leather-clad seats have been designed to keep passengers comfortable for long hours, especially with amazing legroom. The large transmission tunnel going through the center makes the rear passenger seat a perfect setting for two, ensuring a comfortable and cozy ride, which is a hallmark of the brand.

The panoramic sunroof connects riders to the outside world, allowing natural light to enter the cabin and enhance a sense of space, although a little bit of headroom gets sacrificed in the process.

Soft touch material is a norm for the A6, with a mix of wooden touch at the door panel and around the gearbox. The centre armrest, despite being functional, could benefit from a softer touch.

The A6 comes with an advanced four zone climate control system, complemented by rear AC vents, including door pillar AC vents for rear passengers. Front passengers get an LCD touch screen panel to control temperature individually, while the rear passengers get their own unit of an intuitive LCD screen for effortless control.

Along with center AC vents, rear passengers also get vents in the door pillar which can be controlled with an intuitive LCD screen at the rear. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Performance: A symphony of power and poise

Under the hood of the Audi A6 resides a 2000cc four-cylinder turbocharged engine that, paired to an electric motor, produces a maximum power of 190 bhp and an impressive 320 Nm of torque. Paired with a seamless 7-speed 'S tronic' transmission, the Audi A6 delivers a performance that's refined as well as exhilarating.

The A6 has a claimed acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. That's better than what the average Dhaka traffic can do. That being said, it still isn't engineered to induce 'hair-raising' thrills, which to be honest, I was really expecting after getting behind the steering wheel of the A6.

The Audi A6 comes with a 2000cc turbocharged engine that produces 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

When decent speed is attained however, the A6 truly starts portraying the characteristics of German engineering. While taking corners or changing lanes, the Audi A6 maintains a remarkable stability, with little to no body roll. And yet, this agility doesn't come at the expense of comfort, as different modes from the Audi drive select system allow you to tailor the ride to your preference.

Luxury sedans are designed to navigate the urban landscape in a breeze, ensuring utmost comfort for its passengers. The A6 is no different, with its seamless maneuverability. The integration of front and rear cameras gets rid of any parking-related concerns, ensuring an easy journey for the drivers even in the tightest of spaces.

The braking system also deserves some appreciation as it is easily one of the best from all the cars Team Wheels has reviewed till date.

The Matrix LED tail lights was an industry first when it came out, and still makes the A6 look striking. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Final Verdict: A class apart

There aren't many cars in the world which can compete with the likes of the Audi A6. It offers precise engineering in the handling department, balanced with refined elegance and modern technology. It's as good as a German luxury sedan can get in 2023, and will lead to an unparalleled riding experience for people lucky enough to own one.

At the time of writing, the A6 is available at Audi Bangladesh for a starting price of Tk1.39 crore. But prices can vary based on trim levels and is subject to changes in the dollar exchange rate. The A6 is more of a cruise-mobile designed to breeze through traffic. Hence, as long as buyers are not planning to win street races, the A6 will stand boldly as a worthy option in Bangladesh's luxury sedan market.

Specifications:

Engine: 2000cc turbocharged inline-4

Transmission: 7-speed S Tronic

Power: 190 bhp

Torque: 320 Nm