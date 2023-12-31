5 most-anticipated cars in 2024

The world is well underway into the electric vehicle (EV) era of automotive, with automotive production houses shifting to battery-powered cars or electrifying what little they can. With more cars becoming hybrid and internal combustion engines on their last hurrah, 2024 is the year of the battery. In this bittersweet duality, we explore the cars we look forward to the most in 2024.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Photo: Collected

With a fresh breath of creativity saving the company from its almost two-decade-long stretch of mediocrity, Toyota bolts into 2024 with the iconic Land Cruiser returning to its roots. With a complete redesign inspired by the heritage of the Land Cruiser as the toughest to ever hit the streets, valleys, mountains and everything in between.

The boxy design language is an ode to the iconic 1958 version that took the American market by storm. The Land Cruiser, renowned for its versatility and adaptability, stayed true to its virtues for the 2024 edition and adopted the new wave of electrification, with the top skew offering an i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain producing 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

The mid-range SUV is slated for release in early 2024, and we look forward to seeing how the electric future of the Land Cruiser holds on to its glorious heritage.

2024 MG Cyberster

Photo: Collected

The next entrant on the cars we look forward to is from the rising star of the Bangladeshi automotive scene, MG Motors. With affordability and a diverse feature set as a cornerstone of their claim in Bangladesh, new MG Motors releases cause quite a spur in the community, and this time, the word on the street is nothing less than thrilling.

The 2024 MG Cyberster sports a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery and dual-electric motor drivetrain, delivering 528 bhp and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. MG promises a scintillating 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds! On a more practical note, a single charge is pledged to cover a distance with a range of 570 km on a single charge.

Releasing in Q3 of 2024, the MG Cyberster hopes to blaze into the growing segment of electrified sports cars.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Photo: Collected

As the era of moped-esque engines being standard and displacement being replaced by volts dawns upon us, a sad reality is that we must bid adieu to the American engineering of excess, the mighty gas-guzzling V-8s. 2023 saw the last of the Dodge Demons being rolled off assembly lines, and now 2024 has in store the extinction of the iconic V-8 pony of Ford.

As the curtains drew on the V-8 Mustang, Ford rounded all their best ponies into one - the Mustang Dark Horse. Draped appropriately in ominous hues of Vapour Blue Metallic and black tints across its body, the Dark Horse sports a 5.0 litre V-8 that pushes out 500 raging horses of American muscle.

2024 Aston Martin Valhalla

Photo: Collected

Even the pinnacle of automotive performance houses bend their knees to the hybrid world of horsepower opulence. Aston Martin is no different with their newly announced release for 2024, the Valhalla. Christened with a moniker of Norse Mythology, the Valhalla is set to produce 998 horsepower from fire and lightning: a twin-turbocharged V-8 coupled with a plug-in hybrid system. The car is cited by Aston Martin to reach speeds of 217 miles per hour and have a 0-60 miles per hour acceleration time of 2.5 seconds.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E

Photo: Collected

To much of the automotive world's dismay, the cornerstone of Mercedes' enthusiast pandering lineup, the Mercedes-AMG C63, was announced to have grown out of its V-8 heritage and adopted the new ways of the automotive world - a hybridised drivetrain with a pint-sized engine.

However, the German tuning legend faithful need not worry as the new turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine replacing the V-8 has been dubbed as the world's most powerful in its weight class, producing upwards of 450 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque alone. Paired with two electric motors, one placed in the turbocharger to hold boost and essentially eliminate turbo-lag, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E is claimed to produce a staggering 671 hp and 725 lb-ft of torque to chew up asphalt like no other.

The low displacement engine means it will give the CLA45 buyers a more powerful option and thus may potentially be spotted in the Dhaka streets starting next year as well.