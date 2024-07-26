World Mangrove Day: Hibiscus tiliaceus of the Sundarbans

Features

Dr Reza Khan
26 July, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 04:40 pm

World Mangrove Day: Hibiscus tiliaceus of the Sundarbans

Dr Reza Khan
26 July, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 04:40 pm

Photo: Dr Reza Khan
Photo: Dr Reza Khan

Hibiscus tiliaceus is a Mangrove related, small tree or a shrubby tree with heart-shaped grey-green largish leaves.

The tree grows well in the countryside with no trace of saltwater within hundreds of kilometres.

It is considered a pioneering plant species as it grows heavily along mud banks of rivers and canals in the Bangladesh part of the Sundarban, roughly 6,000 square kilometres. West Bengal has 4000 square km.

It's quite a valued minor forest produce in Bangladesh as its branches provide cheap firewood and are used in crop field fencing as protection against cattle, goats in particular.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In most parts of the Sundarban, it forms a tangled mass where the Bengal Tiger often hides and occasionally pounces on the unsuspecting woodcutters, locally called Bawalis.

Hibiscus tiliaceus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

7h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
Double jeopardy for examinees

Double jeopardy for examinees

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos