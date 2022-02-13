Mental health awareness campaign held in the capital

"The youth of today wants to change the perception regarding mental health and we wanted to start somewhere. We wanted to end the societal stigma which is attached to mental health," said mental health activist Zoya Ahmed

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

A mental health awareness campaign was held in the capital recently by mental health activist Zoya Ahmed with the help of volunteers and some prominent youth faces of this country like Tamim Mridha, Don Sumdany, Swapnil Shojib.

They stood on busy streets like Banani 11 and Gulshan 2 circle to raise awareness about the issue with impactful messages as mental health remains a stigma and many people don't come out to talk about it as well as the shortage of resources to combat the issue, said a press release. 

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

"The youth of today wants to change the perception regarding mental health and we wanted to start somewhere. We wanted to end the societal stigma which is attached to mental health," Zoya Ahmed said.

"We also wanted the government to increase it's national budget for mental health in the total healthcare budget," she added. 

The awareness event also highlighted the importance of mental health in workplaces and how this matter does not distinguish between genders.

