Wall of emotions
There seems to be something about the writings on the wall that persists intrusively
Our ancient ancestors used to draw on the ceiling and walls of caves to express themselves. While human advancement has come a long way since then, there seems to be something about the writings on the wall that still persists intrusively – with myriad messages.
A few days back, I was on an assignment to take photos of the few corridors the city roads have. I went to the Ramna-end of the Baily Road area.
When the humid monsoon noon was at its perilous peak, I was near the Foreign Service Academy – clicking away.
Then something on the walls of the building caught my eye.
I went closer and saw the walls were full of scribblings – ranging from personal thoughts, emotional anecdotes, artistic expressions and things that are both upright obscene or obtuse if not both.
Clicking a few snaps, I thought they would make for funny photos. But they all spoke – silently yet staunchly.
In a few lines, there were very small stories of a first date that seemed to have gone well, promises of togetherness, heartbreak from betrayal, lamentations, motivational lines and more. All unsolicited of course. However, each of them revealed a snippet of reality dipped in personal experiences – quite literally, writings on the wall.