Wall of emotions

Photo: Nayem Ali

Our ancient ancestors used to draw on the ceiling and walls of caves to express themselves. While human advancement has come a long way since then, there seems to be something about the writings on the wall that still persists intrusively – with myriad messages.

Photo: Nayem Ali

A few days back, I was on an assignment to take photos of the few corridors the city roads have. I went to the Ramna-end of the Baily Road area.

Photo: Nayem Ali

When the humid monsoon noon was at its perilous peak, I was near the Foreign Service Academy – clicking away.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Then something on the walls of the building caught my eye.

Photo: Nayem Ali

I went closer and saw the walls were full of scribblings – ranging from personal thoughts, emotional anecdotes, artistic expressions and things that are both upright obscene or obtuse if not both.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Clicking a few snaps, I thought they would make for funny photos. But they all spoke – silently yet staunchly.

Photo: Nayem Ali

In a few lines, there were very small stories of a first date that seemed to have gone well, promises of togetherness, heartbreak from betrayal, lamentations, motivational lines and more. All unsolicited of course. However, each of them revealed a snippet of reality dipped in personal experiences – quite literally, writings on the wall.