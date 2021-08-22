Top 10 most read feature articles

Looking back, the e-portal of The Business Standard generated readers in the thousands. On the two year anniversary, here are our most-read features articles published online between August 2020 and 2021.

How a 'non-programmer' became a programming guru

Have you ever met someone who learned coding on their own? Yes, there are a handful of such people.

Read more-

Baby Face: A blessing or a curse for your career?

There is mounting evidence that appearing younger than your age is not just inconvenient, it can also have a radical impact on the way your competence is viewed, and even determine the kind of job you do in the first place

Read more-

Being a baby-faced boss sometimes draws snub from subordinates. Photo: Noor A Alam

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

Labib Tazwar Rahman is a 22-year-old Bangladeshi tech entrepreneur, founder of InclusionX and one of the co-founders of Neubility, a Seoul-based company that develops autonomous food-delivery robots

Read more-

Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time

Moshtaq Ahmed is the co-founder and CEO of the NybSys, Racson, and other companies which operate in six countries on three continents

Read more-

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5- figure income? Ask this teenager

In 2010, seven-year-old Sunayra Subha Pushpita was sent to a boarding school in Darjeeling, India, to attend first grade. Her sister, older by six years, was already in the same school. Sunayra lived there and visited her Dhaka home occasionally every year.

Read more-

Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

The popular trend in country's social media is not what you might expect – it is watching videos of 'waz' on YouTube

Read more

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

Tired of being one with the crowd? Here are five brand new alternatives you can have for less than a reconditioned Toyota Axio

Read more

Mijanur Rahman: From trainee merchandiser to owner of multiple RMG factories

In the summer of 1998, Mijanur Rahman, a 22-year-old man, left Feni for Dhaka in search of a better life. He had just sat for his higher secondary school certificate exams and wanted to pursue his education further. However, his poor family forced him to look for a job in the capital city.

Read more-

Mijanur Rahman

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying 'no' to fast fashion

Even a few years back, retail stores worldwide would release new clothing collections in accord with summer, fall, winter and spring - four times a year for the four seasons.

Read more-

This floral printed wrap skirts was teamed with a black tee to create a fun and casual look. Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Meet the new occupants of Mohakhali's big, blue tinned depot: Paperfly

A massive blue tin structure along the Mohakhali DOHS gate, with the words 'Transcom' inscribed in bold white letters (until recently), is one of the most iconic commercial structures in Dhaka.

Read more-