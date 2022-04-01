How deep-fried foods at Iftar affects the body adversely

Deep fried food is one of the worst things one can have at Iftar. If there is one simple change one can make to improve their health in Ramadan, then it would be avoiding deep-fried foods at Iftar.

Fasting is a form of detoxification for the body. After such thorough detoxification, the body needs nutritious food to reenergize itself, not junk food to destroy the long process of detoxification.

What deep fried food at Iftar does to the body can be be summed up by this - spending an entire day cleaning one's house and then throwing a bucket of dirt in the living room.

After a long fasting day, deep-fried food causes more harm to the body than it does good. Most of these foods can cause irritable bowel syndrome, heartburn and other discomforts. They also make any activity following Iftar difficult.

Should one have a craving for deep-fried foods, then restricting to a small portion of it after eating vegetables and proteins is the best idea.

Whil preparing meal, using unrefined coconut oil instead of other oils for deep-frying is better for health as when vegetable oils are exposed to high heat, they can form harmful compounds; but oils that consist mostly of saturated such as coconut oil and monosaturated fats are stable at high heat and don't form such toxic compounds.

Research studies have shown that even after long hours of continuous deep frying at 180°C the quality of coconut oil does not deteriorate.