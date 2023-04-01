Dates, a staple of Ramadan

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is a spiritual tradition to bring you closer to God and your community. Dates are an unmissable part of Iftar feasts across the globe. Muslims venerate dates as a source of nutrients and health benefits, and they are a renowned delicacy in Middle Eastern culture. Breaking the fast with dates allows one to feel more spiritually connected to themselves, the Prophet, and Allah, which is a precious experience for Muslims.

Dates are mentioned 23 times in the Quran. It holds a particular place in Islamic history and is a symbol of prosperity and abundance. Indeed, Muslims consider date palms and their fruits to be sacred. Date palms are referred to as "nahle" and their fruit as "tamr" in Arabic. Hurma, an Arabic word that means 'respect,' is the Turkish term for the date. The Turkish name for the date is hurma, which comes from the Arabic word for respect. Due to the fact that their name alone indicates how important they are, dates also hold a very significant position in Turkish culture.

It is customary in many Muslim countries to break their fast at the time of Iftar by consuming dates. It must be made clear, however, that breaking fast with dates is not a mandate, but is something that is highly recommended. Detailed accounts of the Prophet Muhammad's life indicate that he preferred breaking his fast with dates. Adopting the habits and practices, or Sunnah in other words, of the last prophet, is regarded as something highly rewarding. This is why Muslims consume dates during Ramadan and throughout the year.

At iftar time, Prophet Muhammad used to break his fast with a few fresh or dried dates or with a sip of water. Since fire is believed to be a sign of wrath, he preferred to break the fast with raw food- untouched by fire. If there were no dates available on the iftar table, he broke his fast with water, salt or olives.

He used to eat dates in odd numbers and remove the seeds with his middle and index fingers. He suggested eating fresh and dried dates together because he believed that when someone lived long enough to be able to eat both the fresh and dried forms of a fruit, it makes the devil uncomfortable.

Ajwa, the premium of them all

Although there are many varieties of dates, the best and most valuable one is the black, round, curled, 'Ajwa' that is grown in Medina. Prophet Muhammad prayed a great deal and planted a date tree. Ajwa is a fine-textured, soft, and delicate dried date fruit. In the Middle East, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it is widely grown. The city of the Prophet Muhammad, Madinah al Munawwarah, is home to some of the world's most luxuriant date palm groves. Ajwa is one of the foods advised in the Sunnah because it has been referenced in the Hadith. He said that those who eat seven dates on an empty stomach in the morning will be protected from toxins and ill wishes.

Nutritious importance

Dates are a great item to eat after fasting from dawn till dusk in order to replenish your energy and provide your body with the nourishment it requires. The fruit is high in sugar which gives you a natural energy boost. After fasting all day, your body craves carbohydrates and glucose to maintain its energy sources. Dates are naturally high in sugar and the right kinds of carbohydrates to rejuvenate your body's energy levels. It is common to feel a wave of lethargy after fasting. Eating one to three dates before anything else to break your fast is a surefire way to combat that exhaustion.

Dates are also great sources of fibre which help you feel full without having to eat too much. When you've spent a long day fasting, your first instinct might be to stuff your mouth once it's time to feast. Consuming a few dates before you eat anything else can satisfy your hunger without overeating or causing any sort of discomfort. You can prepare your body back to eating a normal meal, without overdoing it. For reference, three unsweetened dates are equivalent to one portion of fruit, and they contain 70 calories.

Moreover, dates help alleviate symptoms of low blood sugar. During a fast, whether it is for practising a spiritual ritual such as that during Ramadan or a specific dieting pattern, you can experience low blood sugar which can leave you feeling weak, tired, and light-headed. Dates are a natural sugar supply to consume that will combat low blood sugar and help you feel better overall. Dates also help with digestion. Fasting all day, people often experience nausea or an upset stomach in general when they start eating after. Dates help ease constipation due to their high fibre content.

Dates are chock full of vitamins and nutrients. Dates contain more potassium than a banana, and also more magnesium, iron, copper, phosphorus, and calcium.

Recommended types

Many followers of Islam break their fast during Ramadan with fresh dates. Others incorporate them into their favourite recipes. Medjool, a variety of dates, is popular for its larger size, chewiness and caramel-like taste and texture. They are often baked into desserts, blended into smoothies, or one of the most popular ways of enjoying them is by stuffing them.

It is common to pit and stuff dates with different nuts like almonds, pistachios, pecans, or fill them with cheese, tahini and candied oranges. When it comes to stuffed dates, the possibilities are endless. However, the raw and dried forms are the healthiest, rather than dates preserved in sugar, dates stuffed with nuts and other fillings, chocolate-coated dates, date pastes, date balls and date-based desserts. The fruit can be eaten by people of all ages, even babies aged seven to eight months old and onwards.