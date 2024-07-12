Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

A pair of chickens for the price of a small cow? Surely you must be joking.

But it's true. Welcome to Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, where a pair of American Wyandotte chickens would cost you up to Tk70,000.

The farm's owner, Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, a college student from a remote village in Bagerhat, nurtures 25 species of exotic chickens that people love to have as pets.

His passion has not only brought immeasurable joy and pride to his parents but has also blossomed into a thriving enterprise, attracting other exotic chicken farmers seeking his advice.

Faisal's journey began in 2019 in the village of Mallik Ber in Rampal Upazila of Bagerhat. As an honours second-year student, a YouTube video sparked his fascination for rare chickens.

With a modest investment of Tk3,400, he purchased four European Silky chickens and began his avian venture in the backyard of the family homestead.

This interest swiftly evolved into a dedicated pursuit as he sourced foreign chickens from diverse locales.

Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

Today, Shuvo Agro, Faisal's specialised farm in exotic poultry, hosts 200 to 300 rare chicken breeds, including European Brahma, Silky Hamburg, Silver Brahma, Buff Polish Cap Frizzle, White Polish Cap, Bantam, Wyandotte, and Sebright. Equipped with an incubator, the farm ensures a steady supply of hatched chicks.

As Faisal narrates his story, "My farm's journey began purely out of interest. Once the chickens started laying eggs, there was no turning back." He expanded his collection to encompass 25 species of foreign chickens and started selling chicks online through platforms like Facebook.

Among the farm's treasures are five Wyandotte chickens.

"The most prized chickens on my farm are the American Wyandotte chickens," Faisal notes, with pairs of chicks priced between Tk4,000 and Tk5,000, and mature pairs fetching Tk60,000 to Tk70,000.

Additionally, Shuvo Agro boasts the world's smallest bird breed, the King Quail, with pairs priced between Tk8,000 and Tk10,000, and chicks costing Tk1,200 to Tk1,500 per pair.

"I specialise in breeding and selling chicks rather than selling foreign chicken eggs," adds the enterprising young man, who has supplied foreign breed chickens to 55 districts across Bangladesh, including Bagerhat, Khulna, Barishal, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Cumilla.

Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

He attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his family.

His proud father Saiful Islam notes, "Shuvo's success shows that one can earn a livelihood without traditional employment. What was once impossible for us has become a reality in today's interconnected world."

He encourages educated youth to pursue entrepreneurship.

The allure of these exotic chickens draws hundreds of visitors daily to the farm, inspiring many unemployed youths to launch their own enterprises.

Saikat Sheikh, a farm visitor, remarks, "I used to watch these chickens on YouTube. Now, seeing them up close brings me immense joy."

Another visitor, Rabiul Islam, speaking of his aspirations, says he wants to launch a farm of foreign chickens. "Visiting Shuvo Bhai's farm and seeing the variety of foreign chickens has motivated me greatly."

Mohammad Saheb Ali, livestock officer of Bagerhat, comments, "Faisal's farm is renowned for its 25 different types of chickens from various countries. The district livestock office closely monitors his operations and extends full support to young entrepreneurs like him." ### ***