Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

Features

Ali Akbar Tutul
12 July, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 10:22 am

Related News

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

The farm has 25 species of foreign chickens

Ali Akbar Tutul
12 July, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 10:22 am
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

A pair of chickens for the price of a small cow? Surely you must be joking.

But it's true. Welcome to Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, where a pair of American Wyandotte chickens would cost you up to Tk70,000.

The farm's owner, Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, a college student from a remote village in Bagerhat, nurtures 25 species of exotic chickens that people love to have as pets.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His passion has not only brought immeasurable joy and pride to his parents but has also blossomed into a thriving enterprise, attracting other exotic chicken farmers seeking his advice.

Faisal's journey began in 2019 in the village of Mallik Ber in Rampal Upazila of Bagerhat. As an honours second-year student, a YouTube video sparked his fascination for rare chickens. 

With a modest investment of Tk3,400, he purchased four European Silky chickens and began his avian venture in the backyard of the family homestead. 

This interest swiftly evolved into a dedicated pursuit as he sourced foreign chickens from diverse locales.

Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul
Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

Today, Shuvo Agro, Faisal's specialised farm in exotic poultry, hosts 200 to 300 rare chicken breeds, including European Brahma, Silky Hamburg, Silver Brahma, Buff Polish Cap Frizzle, White Polish Cap, Bantam, Wyandotte, and Sebright. Equipped with an incubator, the farm ensures a steady supply of hatched chicks.

As Faisal narrates his story, "My farm's journey began purely out of interest. Once the chickens started laying eggs, there was no turning back." He expanded his collection to encompass 25 species of foreign chickens and started selling chicks online through platforms like Facebook. 

Among the farm's treasures are five Wyandotte chickens. 

"The most prized chickens on my farm are the American Wyandotte chickens," Faisal notes, with pairs of chicks priced between Tk4,000 and Tk5,000, and mature pairs fetching Tk60,000 to Tk70,000. 

Additionally, Shuvo Agro boasts the world's smallest bird breed, the King Quail, with pairs priced between Tk8,000 and Tk10,000, and chicks costing Tk1,200 to Tk1,500 per pair.

"I specialise in breeding and selling chicks rather than selling foreign chicken eggs," adds the enterprising young man, who has supplied foreign breed chickens to 55 districts across Bangladesh, including Bagerhat, Khulna, Barishal, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Cumilla.

Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul
Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

He attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his family.

His proud father Saiful Islam notes, "Shuvo's success shows that one can earn a livelihood without traditional employment. What was once impossible for us has become a reality in today's interconnected world." 

He encourages educated youth to pursue entrepreneurship.

The allure of these exotic chickens draws hundreds of visitors daily to the farm, inspiring many unemployed youths to launch their own enterprises. 

Saikat Sheikh, a farm visitor, remarks, "I used to watch these chickens on YouTube. Now, seeing them up close brings me immense joy." 

Another visitor, Rabiul Islam, speaking of his aspirations, says he wants to launch a farm of foreign chickens. "Visiting Shuvo Bhai's farm and seeing the variety of foreign chickens has motivated me greatly."

Mohammad Saheb Ali, livestock officer of Bagerhat, comments, "Faisal's farm is renowned for its 25 different types of chickens from various countries. The district livestock office closely monitors his operations and extends full support to young entrepreneurs like him." ### ***

 

Bangladesh

Bagerhat / Chicken / Poultry Farm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

36m | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

1h | Mode
The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

22h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

12h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

11h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

14h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

14h | Videos