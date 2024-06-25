Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

Whenever we talk about the annoyance of advertisements, we often recall Shankha Ghosh's poem "Mukhe Dheke Jaay Biggapone" (face covered in advertisements).

Whether it's an academic discussion or a casual chat, his poem always comes to mind when discussing advertisements. Though it's a bit overused, I can't resist recalling a few lines from the poem:

"Standing alone

At the corner of the alley for you

I think of showing my face

But it gets covered in ads."

When Shankha Ghosh wrote this poem many years ago, hoardings(the large barriers around construction sites) were a major form of advertisement alongside newspapers. They still exist, but now social media has also joined the fray. However, sports enthusiasts mostly encounter advertisements while watching live games on television or other digital platforms.

Advertisements during games are a source of great annoyance for viewers. But what can you do? Without advertisements, how would they broadcast the game live? So, we must accept this.

But even if we accept it, there's another problem. Imagine a batsman getting out for a golden duck and then having to see an advertisement featuring himself endorsing a product. How does that feel?

And what if these advertisements turn into reality?

Throughout this T20 World Cup, we've seen advertisements of our captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, practising batting inside a room, with the landlord cleaning the ball marks off the walls. Now, if someone comments on his performance saying, "You're a room player, stay in your room, no need to go to fields" can we blame them?

Or if someone tells the all-rounder with a shiny face from shaving foam ads to stick to those trivial things, can we blame that person?

Perhaps these are just words. If our batsmen had succeeded today, no one would have said anything. The advertisements would have seemed sweet to us then.

Was it really that difficult?

It can be said that the Bangladesh cricket team missed an opportunity India provided by defeating Australia. It was a chance for Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. But, it all depended on Bangladesh.

Our bowlers did their job. The batsmen? 115 runs in 12 overs would have sealed the victory and secured a semi-final spot for Bangladesh. But our batsmen couldn't do it. Even with one over less due to rain, the target was only reduced by one. Making 114 in 19 overs would have at least given us a win in the Super Eight. Afghanistan's misfortune would have led Australia to the semi-finals.

Who remained, who got knocked out is not our concern. We needed at least one win. A Super Eight win.

We couldn't manage it.

But we've had such a win before the Test era. Surely you remember that historic one-day match that lasted two days, especially those in their middle ages.

That was the final of the ICC trophy. Reaching that final ensured our first World Cup appearance. Becoming champions was a bonus.

Rain caused the final to take place over two days, from 12 to 13 April, 1997. Kenya batted first, scoring 241 for 7. Steve Tikolo alone made 147.

The game was moved to the reserve day due to rain. The D/L method set a target of 166 in 25 overs for Bangladesh. It was frustrating for all Bangladeshis. A target of 166 in 25 overs seemed as if Kenya had scored 320+ in 50 overs.

But the Tigers managed it. They won the match by two wickets.

Now it may seem that 166 in 25 overs is no big deal. Remember, this was before the T20 era. Back then, scoring 250+ runs in 50 overs was enough to win a one-day match, sometimes even 200+. Scoring 166 in 25 overs was not impossible but nearly insurmountable, yet this feat was achieved by Nannu, Akram, Bulbul, and Rafiq.

Since then, we've been promoted to the elite class of cricket. We've played hundreds of matches and participated in million-dollar tournaments. Just by playing a few franchise leagues, we are becoming millionaires. But we haven't gained the ability to score 115 in 12 overs.

So, you should remain more focused on advertisements rather than the actual game on the field. Perhaps that's for the best. If you recall the words of Rabindranath Tagore, no one can belittle advertisements.

According to Anandabazar Patrika:

"How or to what extent Rabindranath Tagore was involved with the advertising world can be found in various places. From 1889 to 1941, over a span of five decades, he allowed his comments, quotes, even his pictures to be used in nearly ninety advertisements.

"From foreign and domestic airlines, Indian Railways to Godrej soap, Bournvita, Kuntalin hair oil, Radium cream, Bata shoes, Dwarkin harmonium, cooperative insurance, printing presses, cotton mills, photo studios, records, books, sweet shops, ghee, curd, kajal, pen-work, and even remedies for mental disorders, Rabindranath was found endorsing a variety of products and services. Most of these were published in Anandabazar Patrika, Amrita Bazar, The Statesman, Prabasi, Tottvabodhini, Calcutta Gazette, and abroad in newspapers like The Guardian and The Globe.

"It wasn't just a hobby that led him to consent to these advertisements. It is known that primarily the need to raise funds for the establishment of Visva-Bharati was the reason for his foray into the advertising world."

Rabindranath came into the advertising world for Visva-Bharati. We have no objections, nor should we, if you cricketers engage in the advertising world for personal gain.

However, there's a piece of advice. Remember that Rabindranath never advertised blades for his own beard. Do not forget this.