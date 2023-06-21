Tips to navigate the transition from education to work

It is truly exciting to be a graduate. It marks the end of one chapter and the inception of a new one. This transitional phase is, and has always been, overwhelming for most graduates, due to the competitiveness of the job market. A country note from the ILO shows that those with higher levels of education have the most difficulty finding employment in Bangladesh.

According to a World Bank study titled 'Bangladesh Tertiary Education Sector Review,' the unemployment rate rises in lockstep with educational level, implying that the higher the level of education, the higher the unemployment rate. The tertiary unemployment rate in Bangladesh, according to the Labour Force Survey (2016–17), is 11.2%, which is higher than the combined total of students with no primary education, primary education, and secondary education.

Another finding reveals that all three tertiary groups (university, college, and polytechnic graduates) were mostly employed in the formal sector. According to Bangladesh's Graduate Tracer Studies (2016, 2017, and 2018), only 39% of university graduates, 19% of tertiary-level college graduates, and 49% of polytechnic graduates found jobs after waiting for more than a year after graduation. These data clearly suggest that the current job market is unable to absorb all the graduates, indicating that survival requires fitness.

Numerous studies have determined that university graduates in Bangladesh lack the marketable skills and industry knowledge necessary to persuade recruiters and obtain the desired employment. Therefore, employers struggle to find qualified candidates while graduate students face unemployment, as Bangladesh's Graduate Tracer (2018) shows.

The interconnection between tertiary level educational institutions and industry actors is lacking in our country, resulting in a skills mismatch among graduates. Furthermore, job seekers lack proper information about the market, the skills required by employers, the proper way to search for jobs, prepare CVs, and appear for interviews, among other requirements.

Aside from the issues associated with current university education, the volatility of the global economy in this post-COVID phase has caused employers to change their business dynamics, requiring fewer human resources than they did previously. Consequently, in addition to their education, prospective incumbents are expected to possess certain skills and mindsets.

Also, getting the average salary of newly recruited graduates should provide a reference point before setting the expectations. The remuneration package is a factor where our graduates face an expectation mismatch. Let's have a look at the average salary table (Figure 2).

Infographic: TBS

What to do for a smooth transition

It is no exaggeration to say that academic credentials alone cannot take you far or help you land a job right after your graduation. Therefore, in a crowd where everyone has almost similar academic standing, graduates who equip themselves with marketable skills are the ones apart from the crowd, and are highly likely to be ahead in the maddening race of getting a job.

A study on the graduate employability of students in Bangladesh published by the UK's Research Publishing Academy (RPA) signifies that, regardless of career choices, effective career guidance during the final years or immediately after graduation, as well as interpersonal and information technology (IT) skills, have a significant positive impact on graduates' employability. Additionally, a World Bank report states that employers in Bangladesh regard higher-order cognitive and soft skills as being the most crucial in the current workplace. In addition to picking up these skills, graduates need to take the following into account:

1. It is important to have a clear direction of where you want to go, whether it's for the long-term or short-term. For example, if you aspire to work in the development sector, it is crucial to familiarise yourself with the different sub-sectors within this field. These sub-sectors may include operations, accounts and finance, HR, safeguarding, and inclusion, among others. Narrowing down your choices can provide focus and help you establish a solid foundation. By identifying your target, you can determine the necessary steps to reach your goals. However, it's also important to remain flexible and open-minded as you explore different career options early on.

2. Be vigilant and seize any opportunity that comes your way, whether it's an internship or a voluntary position. Engaging in such experiences is invaluable for learning and exposing yourself to the realities of your desired career path. Aside from the knowledge and exposure gained, these opportunities allow you to demonstrate your skills and competitiveness, making you more likely to secure and retain a job. Additionally, you can enhance your CV by including these credentials, making it more attractive to potential employers.

3. Building and expanding your professional network is essential. Networking plays a crucial role in gaining insights into the roles, achievements, and career paths of various individuals. It enables you to connect with like-minded professionals and establish strong relationships, which can be beneficial in the future. These connections can be leveraged for support, advice, or potential collaborations when needed.

4. Tailoring your CV is of utmost importance because even with your hard-earned degrees, valuable time invested, and notable achievements, they may go unnoticed if you fail to capture the attention of CV reviewers within the first seven seconds, as highlighted in various studies. In this brief window, your CV either ends up in the trash or on the recruiter's desk. Hence, it is crucial to craft your resume with great care. Showcase relevant skills and achievements in both quantifiable and qualitative ways, ensuring your CV design reflects your professional and personal identity. Avoid any mistakes while designing your CV to make a strong impression.

5. Acing the interview process significantly increases your chances of securing the job you desire. While having experiences is helpful during discussions, effective communication about your achievements is crucial. Interviewers may ask questions that go beyond the direct relevance to the applied position. Therefore, comprehensive interview preparation is essential. Engaging in mock interviews can be an effective strategy, as it enhances your preparedness and confidence, highlighting areas where you excel and areas that require improvement. This step will help you turn your dreams into reality.

6. Seeking career services can greatly facilitate a smoother transition. Recognising that the aforementioned points may pose varying degrees of difficulty for different graduates based on their unique backgrounds and situations, it is beneficial to seek out career services. These services provide thorough and personalised development plans to help you prepare for your future. Many institutions, including the Career Hub powered by BRAC, now offer such services. By following the steps outlined above and availing yourself of career services, you can assess your current position, define your goals, and determine the path to reach them.

Saykat Biswas and M Mahzuz Ali are development professionals working in the Skills Development Programme of BRAC.