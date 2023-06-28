Is there a right age to embark on a PhD journey?

Imran Hossain
28 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 01:14 pm

Is there a right age to embark on a PhD journey?

There is no right or wrong age to start a PhD. And while an early PhD may give you an extra edge, it does not guarantee early success

Imran Hossain
28 June, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 01:14 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

If you want to pursue your career in the research sector or academia, a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degree in your field of interest can put you miles ahead of the competition. In recent years, an increasing number of Bangladeshi students have enrolled in a PhD degree in their field of interest.

Thousands of students fly abroad annually to join globally recognised institutions for their PhD education, and most of these PhD-aiming students start their PhDs in their late 20s, early 30s or even later than that. 

While most European PhD programmes require a master's degree, most North American universities don't require one. Students can start their PhDs as early as right after the completion of the bachelor's degree.

Gaining an early advantage: By commencing their PhD studies at an early stage, typically in their late 20s, early 30s, or even sooner, aspiring researchers and academics position themselves favourably in comparison to their peers. The early start not only offers extra time for in-depth research and academic pursuits but also facilitates earlier entry into the job market, providing a competitive edge over others.

Ushering in more freedom and flexibility: An often-overlooked advantage of beginning a PhD at a young age is the freedom and flexibility it affords. With fewer commitments and lower family expectations, individuals can concentrate intensely on their studies and research, channelling their time, energy and consistency towards the successful completion of their doctorate.

Preparation for an early start: Embarking on a PhD at an early age necessitates adequate preparation. Since postgraduate studies, particularly PhD programmes, demand a significant emphasis on research, firsthand experience in the field can significantly enhance one's chances of admission. 
According to Fairuz Ishraque, a second-year PhD student at Princeton University, early exposure to research grants an advantage in graduate-level admissions. Fairuz himself began conducting research during his second year of undergraduate studies and published his first research paper by his third year, followed by another publication prior to graduation.

Fairuz started his PhD in Computational Geoscience at Princeton when he was just 23 years old. "Having good grades, especially in the advanced courses of undergraduate studies sends a good signal to the admission committee," Fairuz said.

Networking for success: Fairuz emphasises, however, beyond academic performance, cultivating strong connections with professors in one's department plays a pivotal role in one's pursuit of higher education. Building healthy relationships with professors enables them to understand an individual's strengths and weaknesses, facilitating the writing of compelling recommendation letters that can bolster their prospects of acceptance.

Key questions to ask yourself before embarking on a PhD at an early age:

Does the subject matter of your desired degree really interest you? You should not choose a degree solely based on its name. If you lack a deep interest in the subject matter, the degree may not be a good fit for you.
Do you have a clear idea of your career goals? What do you want to do after completing your desired degree? If your aspirations do not align with academia or research, it may not be necessary to endure years of rigorous study.
Are you ready? This question addresses both the financial and emotional aspects. Pursuing a PhD requires dedicated mental and emotional availability. Quality research papers cannot be produced if your mental state is overwhelmed. 
Additionally, consider your financial stability during your studies, as scholarships often provide only enough money for basic needs.
What are your trade-offs? Obtaining your degree may mean sacrificing opportunities such as a full-time job, income or a less stressful life. Reflect on what you are willing to give up in order to pursue your degree.
What are your constraints? Do you need immediate employment right after your graduation? If your family heavily relies on your financial support, you might have to rethink your decision.

Deciding whether or not to get a PhD degree is very crucial as it requires a lot of effort and a commitment of five years in most cases. Neither everyone needs it, nor everyone is capable of keeping their cool for that long period of time. Remember, there is no right or wrong age to start a PhD. Initiating a PhD early does not translate to early success. Go for it if you genuinely believe it is necessary and if you are ready for the challenges it entails.
 

