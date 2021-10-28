Team Bangladesh 8th in World Economics Cup

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 12:46 pm

Members of the Bangladesh team at the World Economics Cup. Photo: Courtesy
A six-member Bangladeshi team has ranked 8th in the World Economics Cup (WEC) 2021 held in China.

The team comprised high school students from various schools of the country who competed against 52 teams from 38 countries.

Abrar Jamil from St Joseph Higher Secondary School and Zareef Shafquat Arpon from Mastermind School were awarded the gold and silver medal respectively. The remaining team members were awarded bronze medals.

WEC is an international education initiative and platform for high school students interested in economics.

The initiative aims to identify, inspire, empower and support the next generation of leaders in the field of economics and develop their international network.

"This competition is like the world cup of economics for high school students around the world. Before participating in WEC, six participants were selected by National Economics Olympiad Bangladesh through various local rounds of competitions and national camping," said Tanjim Hossain, captain of Team Bangladesh. 

Tanjim said the competition at the WEC level had three segments.

In the first segment, two economics questions had to be answered in writing. In the second round, they faced two MCQ rounds – deep fundamentals and deep comprehension.

In the third round, they got a case study and based on that, they had to prepare a presentation within 24 hours.

"Although we participated as a team, the first two rounds' individual scores (of each member) were counted separately, so were scores of the case study presentation to award individuals with medals."

"Finally the entire team's scores were counted to find the top teams where we stood 8th," Tanjim added.

Bangladeshi high school students also participated in the World Economics Cup in 2020  and won several medals.

 

Bangladesh / Features / Top News / Education

World Economics Cup / Bangladesh / economics / china

