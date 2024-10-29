Switching from NCTB curriculum to English medium

Ata Mojlish's father passed away when he was in class eight at Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC). Losing his father at such a young age made it hard for him to focus on his studies, especially with his exams fast approaching.

The school's strict rules on homework and attendance only added to the pressure, making it almost impossible for him to keep up with the pace his teachers expected.

He wanted to study science after his eighth grade but the unwritten rule is that you cannot study science if you do not have good grades on the Junior School Certificate (JSC) examination.

"My mental health declined further stressing over the fact that I will not get to study science if I do badly in the JSC examination. Thinking of studying a dozen subjects within two years and appearing on the exams for all the subjects at a time heightened my stress levels," said Ata.

Consequently, he opted out of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) curriculum.

Ata's elder brother suggested switching to the British curriculum where he could take exams for just two or three subjects, easing the pressure of finals. Unlike the NCTB curriculum, this system allowed him to choose subjects based on his interests.

NCTB vs English medium – what's the difference?

Most of us are familiar with the traditional NCTB curriculum, which includes the Primary Education Completion (PEC) exam, followed by the Junior School Certificate (JSC). After the JSC, students can choose from three streams: science, business or humanities.

Once a stream is selected, students must study a set of predetermined subjects within that group. This leads to the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.

In contrast, many of us may not be as familiar with the English medium curriculum. While several curricula exist, the Cambridge and Edexcel systems are the most popular in Bangladesh. Aside from a few minor differences, these two curricula are broadly similar and internationally recognised.

In the English medium, the SSC equivalent examination is known as the Ordinary Levels (O-Levels) while the HSC equivalent is referred to as the Advanced Levels (A-levels).

Unlike the NCTB curriculum, you do not have to take the predetermined subjects in English medium—rather, you can take subjects according to your goals and interests. For instance, in English medium, you can take economics, physics and accounting at once but this is simply not possible in the NCTB curriculum

If you are determined to study at a foreign university after completing your 12th grade then the English medium may be the better option as it is more widely recognised worldwide.

Which one is better?

"I don't think one is objectively better than the other, as both curricula have their positives and negatives depending on the context," said Ata.

Labib Tazwar Rahman, another student who also switched to English medium after his HSC, agrees.

"I liked that I could choose my A-level subjects—which I couldn't do for HSC. In A-level, I was able to take additional maths and statistics courses," said Labib, adding, "Both the curricula have their pros and cons. For example, the British curriculum is more recognised by foreign universities while the NCTB curriculum is much less recognised."

Many European and some Hong Kong universities are reluctant to recognise the NCTB curriculum.

"You also can also spend your time doing other productive things [because the less stressful curricula allow spare time]," he added. Upon completing his A-levels, Labib got into Stanford University where he studied computer science.

According to Labib, students from the NCTB curriculum may find it easier to prepare for public university entrance exams in Bangladesh. "Your eligibility for university entrance exams is less compromised because it's generally easier to achieve an A grade in HSC than in A-level," he noted.

Additionally, studying in an English medium school is significantly more expensive than attending a school under the NCTB curriculum.

Why do students make the switch?

The subjects studied in classes 9 to 12 largely determine a student's major in university. "In class nine, students are often not in a position to choose the best stream [subject category] for themselves. Since the NCTB curriculum requires students to select their stream at this stage, many end up disliking their classes and the subjects they [eventually] study," explained Ata.

Flexibility is another reason many students opt to switch.

The British curriculum offers greater flexibility in subject selection as Labib experienced firsthand. The combination of subjects he pursued in his A-levels wouldn't have been possible had he remained in an NCTB school.

Moreover, the examination system in the British curriculum is significantly different. It spreads assessments throughout the entire study period instead of concentrating them within a short time frame like the SSC or HSC. These two key reasons contribute to the decision of some students to transition from the NCTB curriculum to the British curriculum.

Nomrota Sarker, another student who made the switch, said, "After being bombarded with unrealistic expectations and immense stress as early as class five, I felt devastated and wanted to find some relief."

She first transitioned from the Bangla version of the NCTB curriculum to the English version after her Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination. Later, after completing her SSC, she switched to the British curriculum.

The procedure

There are two ways you can go – either under a school or sit for the examinations as a private candidate.

To get admitted into a school, you need to contact the school with the documents from your previous institution. If you get into a school, your class and examination schedules will be provided by the school.

Some students opt for the private option mainly because it costs less and is more flexible in the sense that you can study at your very own pace.

You have to register under the British Council and they will provide the examination schedules and necessary instructions. In this case, you have to study all by yourself or from some informal institutions like coaching centres or home tutors.

There is also a third option – some schools let you sit in the examinations without attending their classes – of course at a lower cost than what regular students pay.

What challenges lie ahead?

Switching to the English medium can present various challenges beyond just cultural shock.

Labib points out, "Firstly if you transition after your SSC, the A-levels assume you have the foundational knowledge from O-Levels, which isn't directly equivalent to SSC. This means you may need to self-study to fill any gaps in your understanding."

"Secondly, the exam questions differ significantly, so you must be prepared to work hard to adapt to this new format," he added. Additionally, there's a minimum English language proficiency requirement necessary to comprehend A-level questions, which can be a significant hurdle for many students coming from an SSC background.

"Achieving A or A* grades in A-levels can be much harder than in HSC because the marking cutoffs are different," he noted.

To excel in these examinations, Labib recommends using effective study techniques like active recall and spaced repetition to reinforce your learning. He emphasises the importance of having a strong work ethic and discipline to motivate yourself without a structured routine.

Labib also suggests enrolling in a school rather than pursuing private studies as some institutions offer tuition scholarships based on SSC results and extracurricular activities.

Fitting in with a new group of peers in a different school can be daunting, especially since many students may come from diverse socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds. Labib advises forming friendships with serious, studious classmates as this can be mutually beneficial for both parties.

Should you make the switch?

The answer is complex and not a straightforward one; it hinges on several key "ifs." If you are determined to study at a foreign university after completing your 12th grade then the English medium may be the better option as it is more widely recognised worldwide.

Conversely, as Labib pointed out, if you plan to attend a public university in Bangladesh, taking the HSC instead of A-levels will likely serve you better. Therefore, switching to the British curriculum might not be the best choice.

If you are uncertain about your career path or the major you want to study (which is common at this age), the English medium offers the flexibility to explore various subjects.

However, it is important to note that English medium education comes at a significantly higher cost than the NCTB curriculum. Given that the cost of education is a major concern for many families, this is an essential factor to consider before making the switch