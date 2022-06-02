Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mondal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Success is a habit. Individuals growing up with that mindset will always want to get back up after every major setback in life. That is the vision Ahmad Fahim Shihab harbours in him and also makes available among others like himself through Specorp.

Specorp is Shihab's brainchild and he is only a second year college student at BAF Shaheen College. He has been spearheading Specorp since February this year, along with Dibakar Mondal Rudra from Dhaka City College and Tousif Islam from Willes Little Flower College.

Recently, the team of three became champions at a national level case competition in the highschool segment presented by SK+F and organised by Josephite Business Club.

The event titled '4th Josephite Entrepreneurs' Den' took place between 26 and 27 May at the premises of Saint Joseph Higher Secondary School in Asad Avenue.

"Our case was how to take down competitors like TikTok from the market, using YouTube Shorts," informed Shihab.

But this is not the first time Specorp won a competition like this. Back in February when it was just formed, they won their first business competition held in Chattogram College.

When Shihab and his friends are not actively competing in business competitions, they organise case solving workshops and training sessions for other young students like themselves.

In order to prepare for a business competition, the Specorp team takes help from seniors like IBA and Buet graduates. Then they gather all the information and turn them into a PowerPoint presentation.

Shihab says their presentation slides really helped them win the Josephite Entrepreneurs' Den competition.

"I try to picture myself as a judge and then look at the presentation slides and ask myself if they would help me win the competition. If not, I go back to the drawing board," said Shihab about his fervent will to win in every possible way.

Shihab and his team is trying to help others to think like entrepreneurs from an early age. Developing an entrepreneurial mindset will help them in their future endeavours.

