The skills you need to build a career in communications

The origin of communication can be traced back to ancient cave dwellers who used paintings and writings on cave walls as a means to convey their emotions and experiences.

Following the invention of symbols and letters, humans began writing. As modern technology like computers and the internet emerged, communication took a new dimension and became an integral part of modern society.

In recent times, the advancement of artificial intelligence has had a profound impact in the field of communication.

The incredible speed at which communication is being developed and adopted has changed the face of traditional interaction. Today, online news is more popular than television or newspapers. People frequently turn to websites and social media apps like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook when it comes to getting the latest information.

The emergence of online and app-based work cultures worldwide is triggering and propelling the digital life revolution, which is reshaping Bangladeshi organisational structures.

Technology in the modern era has changed how organisations handle public relations and promotional campaigns and how they communicate with the media and stakeholders.

Using modern technologies to improve the company's performance necessitates a well-thought-out communication plan. Realising the importance of their role in expanding the name, reputation, and goodwill, organisations are placing more importance on employing a well-rounded, experienced, and skilled communications team.

The communications sector in Bangladesh is increasingly popular among educated young people seeking employment. Reasons for this popularity range from higher wages and better working conditions to the industry's skill-based nature, which does not necessarily require a specialised degree to succeed.

However, despite its growing appeal, many aspiring individuals still need guidance on the essential skills needed to excel in this highly competitive sector and how to acquire and refine them.

As an experienced communications professional with over five years of experience, I will share valuable insights on the skills that hold great value in this sector and provide guidance on developing them

Storytelling: Effective storytelling is a skill that can keep the audience engaged, which is the foundation of successful brand communications. Persuasive storytelling links with the ability to write captivating content. Writing efficiently entails communicating a message strongly that engages and influences the audience.

Creativity: Public relations and communication professionals must be creative. Thinking outside the box and generating ideas that others have yet to consider is essential for success in this industry. Pitching ideas in front of my close ones significantly boosted my confidence while preparing myself for the communication field.

Coordination: Having a good coordination skill can be an extra edge for any communication professional. An effective communication leader is adept at skillfully managing priorities and meeting tight deadlines. Enhancing your coordination skills can be accomplished through various strategies, such as maintaining a planner, taking diligent notes, and mastering time management techniques.

Problem solving ability: High problem-solving abilities greatly enhance the value of a communications specialist's skill set. This role demands the capacity to think critically and resolve intricate issues effectively.

Developing such capabilities also aids professionals in identifying future opportunities, risks, and threats. Instead of solely reacting to crises as they arise, it is crucial for communication specialists to undertake pre-crisis analyses of their environment and anticipate potential threats.

By adopting a proactive approach, rather than a reactive one, professionals can effectively mitigate risks and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Technological skill: Technological expertise is essential for ensuring success in this industry. A young communications professional must be skilled in content design, editing, photography, and videography. A basic understanding of softwares such as Adobe, Canva, Photoshop, Wondershare, and Icecream will be extremely beneficial. Leveraging the power of vlogs, podcasts, and blogs may additionally assist organisations in growing and thriving.

AI usability: Today, in communication, artificial intelligence (AI) is viewed as a threat and a destructive weapon. However, most people are unaware that AI has been around for a long time and that they have been utilising it. Chatbots assist us when we click on websites. We obtain information from Alexa and Siri, both of which are AI.

AI was invented to make people's lives easier. Among other things, AI helps understand complex data and can increase data and information security. Organisations may also utilise artificial intelligence in the workplace to boost employee productivity.

We must understand how to harness the power of AI to enhance our skills. AI needs to be used as a tool for communications professionals. A better understanding of AI tools like Beautiful.ai, DALL.E 2, Grammarly, ChatGPT, and HyperWrite will be useful for anyone looking to build a career in communication.

Acquiring the correct blend of technical and communication skills may take time and effort. Still, it is feasible – and required – for communication professionals like us to expand our skill set while embracing modern technology and tools.

Nahin Rahman is a communications specialist at Centre for Peace and Justice, BRAC University.