Shout or lead? The impact of leadership style on employee retention

In today's society, it is not uncommon for professionals to work in offices without maintaining a high level of professionalism. Unfortunately, some professionals may not even realise that they are engaging in unprofessional behaviour while executing their responsibilities. This is a problem that I have personally encountered in my career.

I had a reporting boss who was highly trained and experienced, but his behaviour was consistently unprofessional. For example, he never took responsibility for his mistakes and refused to see areas for improvement. He tended to blame others, shout and engage in misbehaviour. As a result, the organisation had a very high employee turnover rate.

On the other hand, I also had a boss who was very cooperative and helpful. He was always open to identifying areas for improvement and provided constructive feedback and suggestions for the future. He was polite and calm, and took ownership of his responsibilities. This type of leadership helped improve employee retention in the organisation.

I also want to share another example from my early days. I was assigned to lead a small marketing team and one of our responsibilities was to hang street banners. However, my boss noticed that the flags were not placed in the right places or in the right way. Instead of scolding us, he inspired and guided us on what to do next.

The following day, we again hung the banners but the results were the same. This time, my boss did not say anything, but joined us the following day with the team to show us how to do it. With this positive attitude, he taught us how behaviour can help inspire a team. After this incident, the team learned the idea of what the boss wanted us to do.

Being a boss or a manager is a challenging task that requires a combination of skills, knowledge and experience. However, even the most experienced managers can make mistakes that can adversely affect the performance of their team. In this blog, we will discuss some of the common mistakes that most bosses make and how to avoid them.

Not going into detail: One of the most common mistakes bosses make is not providing enough details to their team members. This can lead to confusion and a lack of understanding of the task at hand, which can result in poor performance. To avoid this mistake, it is important to clearly explain the task, the objectives and the expected results. Only definition, no description: Another common mistake is giving only a definition of the task without providing a clear description of what needs to be done. Consequently, team members may not be able to comprehend the task at hand and may not know how to proceed. To avoid this mistake, it is important to provide a clear and detailed description of the task, including the steps that need to be taken. Just instruction, no demonstration: A boss may give instructions on how to perform a task, but not demonstrate it, which can lead to mistakes and misunderstandings. A manager needs to show how the task is done, and also to answer questions or doubts that the team may have. Only seeing others' mistakes: A common mistake of a boss is only seeing the mistakes of others and never correcting them by doing them himself. This can lead to resentment and a lack of motivation among team members. To avoid this, it is important for a boss to lead by example and to be willing to correct his own mistakes. Not sharing a clear vision and goal with team members: A boss may have a clear vision and goals for the team but not share them with the team members. This can lead to confusion and a lack of direction among team members. To avoid this, it's important for a boss to share his vision and goals with the team and to ensure that they understand and are aligned with them. Ordering people around: A boss may only give orders to the team without providing the necessary support and guidance. This can lead to poor performance and leave the employees demotivated. A manager needs to provide guidance and support to the team and be open to feedback and suggestions. No proper evaluation and monitoring: A boss may not evaluate and monitor the performance of the team, which can lead to poor performance and lack of motivation. To avoid this, it's important for a boss to regularly evaluate and monitor the performance of the team, and to provide feedback and support as needed. Lack of delegation and unawareness of biases: A boss may not delegate tasks properly or may not be aware of his own biases. This can lead to poor performance and a lack of motivation among team members.

In my experience, I found that employee retention depends on a leader's approach, behaviour, and positive personality traits. A positive attitude and guidance can inspire the team to improve and learn. Hence, it's important for a boss to lead by example and to be patient, understanding, and supportive. By fostering a culture of professionalism and positivity, organisations can improve employee satisfaction, retention, and ultimately, productivity and profitability.