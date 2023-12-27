Should your parents pay for your university education?

Illustration: TBS

Minul Islam Miraz is currently in his fourth semester at the Media Studies and Journalism Department of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). He appears, at first glance, like any other typical student - both in his attire and disposition.

However, he belongs to a rare category of students who struggle to balance their academic commitments while working part-time (or full-time during holidays, semester breaks, etc) to fund their semester fees independently.

Engaged in an IT accessories and stationery supply and retention business based in Dhaka, Miraz caters to the needs of almost 10 corporate offices. His dual role as a student and entrepreneur reflects his commendable dedication and financial independence.

In a country where balancing a job or business alongside undergraduate studies often poses challenges and temptations for quick financial gains, he is committed to honing his communication and supply chain skills, striving for continuous improvement.

Furthermore, each semester, he is covering tuition fees exceeding Tk46,000 with a 20% waiver, all the while holding a 3.81 GPA.

Is it due to a lack of parental support for his tuition expenses? Or is it a conscious decision on his part? The reasons behind this choice are multifaceted.

"I indeed have a little financial crisis in my family," Miraz admitted, "as my father runs a modest business in Dhaka. They always hoped I would enrol in a public university. To their dismay, I couldn't secure a seat there."

That's when the idea struck him to take charge of his tuition fees, leading him to start a business two years ago. "And it's teaching me a lot of things - communication, for example. I am gradually understanding the business. I'm venturing into the outside world, beyond my community of family and friends. I am confident that it will help me get a better job after my graduation or I will shine in any business."

Mahmudul H Ador, a 4th-semester student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at East West University, thinks the same.

Ador has been doing professional photography for the last two years with Checkmate Events, a renowned event management company. He also works as a client dealing manager. "This job boosted my confidence about my future. I understand the industry and value of a job," he said.

In Bangladesh, it is quite normal for parents to pay for their children's university education. It happens in the West as well, but in those countries, many more students pay their tuition fees.

Doing a part-time job while attending college (even high school) is very common in the United States and European countries. Various studies have shown that the number of students who work while attending college has increased substantially.

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the primary statistical agency of the US Department of Education, approximately 40% of full-time undergraduate students in the US were engaged in part-time employment in 2020.

Moreover, the part-time employment rate, according to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development), among students aged 15-29 in formal education was 23% in 2021 for the OECD countries, which include the UK and most of the European countries. And the employment rate varied across countries, with the highest rates in the Netherlands (76%), Australia (66%) and Switzerland (65%).

The above statistics are indicative of the increase in students' part-time employment at universities around the world.

However, the concept is not yet widespread in Bangladesh. The culture of part-time jobs among students is not prevalent. While some students engage in freelancing across the country, the overall numbers remain relatively low.

Many students provide private tuition or teach at coaching centres. The drawback is that while these may provide them with a substantial income, they often do not acquire certificates or gain insights into corporate or business environments.

Beyond the capital, particularly in upazilas and zillas, the presence of working students is scarce. The culture of part-time jobs is virtually nonexistent in these areas.

When a student faces financial constraints, the typical response is to discontinue their studies rather than explore part-time employment opportunities and continue the study.

Should parents stop paying?

Nafisa Shamim is currently in her second year of the MBBS programme at a private medical college in Dhaka. During the admission, her parents had to pay a course fee of Tk18,00,000. Every month, they pay a tuition fee of Tk8,000.

Reflecting on her financial dependence on her family, Nafisa sometimes experiences a sense of burden. This has motivated her to explore entrepreneurial opportunities, particularly in starting an online clothing business with a modest investment.

However, her aspirations faced resistance from her father, who emphasised, "As a student, your primary responsibility is to focus on your studies. Focusing on other activities may hamper your academic progress."

"Engaging in the industry during student years allows individuals to grasp the overall job market environment. Moreover, it provides them with an opportunity to acquire essential practical skills that most of the universities fail to teach." -Dr Ahmed Abidur Razzaque Khan, assistant professor of General Education, University of Liberal Arts (ULAB)

This sentiment is a prevalent challenge hindering the development of a part-time work culture in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard spoke with 15 students across various private and public universities, revealing a common trend: parents are generally unwilling to permit their children to pursue part-time employment while studying.

They also said that there are fewer part-time job opportunities in the corporate sector. Moreover, to maintain their societal status, they are not willing to do odd jobs like working in a restaurant or coffee shop or working as a delivery person.

It is more difficult for female students who are not always permitted to do private tuition due to safety issues.

Saiful Amin Kazal shared, "My son recently started his BBA classes at Primeasia University in Dhaka. To complete this programme, I have to pay nearly Tk4,00,000. Earlier, due to my financial situation, I had to delay his admission because other universities cost more. I found Primeasia University to be one of the more affordable options for BBA."

"My son is still quite inexperienced. He doesn't even know his way around Mohakhali and Banani. Consequently, I can't insist that he should start paying his tuition fees. And we never thought of leaving him on his own," he said.

He added that it might be kind of their failure because they failed to instil in their son the importance of contributing to his expenses. However, he firmly believes universities should take the initiative to create part-time job opportunities on campus.

Dr Khan also concurred that our universities should allocate dedicated spaces for students to engage in collaborative work, a practice commonly observed in nearly every developed country.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the total number of undergraduate students across 158 public and private universities in 2021 was 44,41,717. However, there is a lack of statistical data regarding the number of students engaged in part-time employment to cover their tuition fees or personal expenses.

Shamima Afroz, a judge at the Women and Child Torture Court of Gazipur district and a mother, said that the existing system in the country doesn't empower students to take on financial responsibilities from the age of 18. Additionally, the lack of student loan opportunities is also a barrier.

"The situation to let students pay for their entire tuition fee has not yet developed here. However, if a child understands from a young age that gradually, s/he will have to take on this responsibility, then this problem might be solved. Also, if students start with on-campus jobs, then they might not face many challenges to get a job after graduation," she concluded.

Juggling work and studies

"During the British period, an idea was pushed into people's heads that if you study, you will surely get a job. The concept remains in our country. Here, around 8 lakh students graduate from public, private and national universities every year. But do we have 8 lakh job opportunities per year for them?" said Dr Ahmed Abidur Razzaque Khan, assistant professor of General Education at ULAB and an adjunct fellow of Humanitarian and Development Research Initiative, Western Sydney University, Australia.

He said that in private universities, parents have to pay Tk4,00,000 to Tk10,00,000 (sometimes more) for a complete undergraduate degree. It's a huge pressure on them. So, the importance of a part-time job is inevitable.

Academic life and professional life differ significantly. Upon graduating after spending four to five years in university, expectations soar. However, the initial shock for graduates occurs when they struggle to secure a job with an anticipated salary.

A majority of graduates face challenges in obtaining both government and private sector employment.

Reports from various media in 2022 indicated that Bangladesh's youth unemployment rate was 11.4%, notably higher than the overall unemployment rate of 6.91%. This discrepancy underscores the difficulties encountered by young graduates despite their educational qualifications.

"Engaging in the industry during student years allows individuals to grasp the overall job market environment. Moreover, it provides them with an opportunity to acquire essential practical skills that most of the universities fail to teach. With their firsthand experience, graduates are better equipped to secure more favourable job opportunities after completing their education," explained Dr Khan.