Reuters Institute launches journalist fellowship programme

The Reuters Institute at Oxford University has announced its journalist fellowship programme and now is accepting applications.

Around 30 candidates will be selected from all around the globe to take part in the scheme.

Fellows – who are typically established mid-career journalists – participate in personal research, seminars, networking events, and discussions, furthering their understanding of journalism and the news industry as a whole.

"The fellowship is one of the world's leading schemes for practising, mid-career journalists to take some time out from their day jobs to explore journalism in depth," reads the official website.

The majority of the journalist fellows are fully-funded and will also receive a stipend to cover living and travel costs, it added.

Applications for the 2022/2023 fellowship cohorts (starting in October 2022, January 2023 and April 2023) are now open.

The final deadline for applications is 14 February.

