The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

Men attired in suits displayed superior negotiating prowess compared to their counterparts clad in casual wear. Photo: Amit Raz

When Nabila Khan started her first job as a junior executive at one of the leading marketing agencies in the country, she was really inspired by the dressing sense of her then-supervisor, who was the head of accounts of the company.

Inshirah Mahmud, Nabila's boss, never attended any client meeting without wearing a pair of stilettos. The salwar kameez she used to wear was always pressed to perfection, orna was always pleated neatly and pinned on the left side.

"Many of us wore salwar kameez at work but nobody had a similar styling sense like she did. Her overall aura was very appealing, filled with subtle yet compelling details, and I could visualise myself every day in that role with a similar appearance. Being heavily influenced, I started dressing up like her. And surprisingly enough, a pair of stilettos, perfect pleated orna, and some simple accessories boosted my confidence like nothing else," added Nabila.

Nabila is now the head of accounts, but at a different marketing agency.

The adage "Dress for the job you want, not the one you have" emphasises the importance of dressing professionally and presenting oneself in a manner that aligns with career aspirations. The notion is also backed up by modern science.

Whether you choose to admit it or not, you are constantly being evaluated and re-evaluated by everyone around you. The attire you choose for the workplace communicates a multitude of messages regarding your perception of the environment, the level of esteem you hold for your work and personal standards, your affiliations with specific groups, and your perceived sense of belonging.

A study conducted in 2014 at Yale University demonstrated a compelling correlation: men attired in suits displayed superior negotiating prowess compared to their counterparts clad in street clothes or casual wear. The research revealed that participants dressed in more formal attire exhibited greater assertiveness and were taken more seriously during negotiations, while their casually dressed counterparts were more prone to conceding ground prematurely.

Similarly, recent research published last year highlighted the impact of attire on perceived leadership capabilities. Men dressed in formal office attire demonstrated enhanced leadership qualities, including a propensity for abstract thinking and an ability to focus on overarching objectives. Conversely, individuals dressed casually tended to become preoccupied with minor details, potentially detracting from their leadership effectiveness.

When you dress "above" your role, you signal to the higher-ups that you're ready for new responsibilities. Sometimes simply being dressed more professionally can mean the difference between being asked to take a client meeting or not.

The caveat to this is overdressing.

Farah Ahmed, an HR professional at an immigration consultancy centre in the capital, always encourages her employees to dress up for work. She firmly believes it develops positive energy in the workplace.

"Every time I see an employee putting effort into dressing nicely and smartly at work, I never forget to compliment them. Being a consultancy centre, we welcome countless walk-in clients at our office every day. How our workers dress up reflects largely on our brand value and creates a positive impression on our clients," added Farah.

By aligning your dress style more closely with the peer group you aspire to join, rather than conforming strictly to your current group, you send a potent signal affirming your rightful place within that desired sphere. This strategic alignment not only reflects your aspirations but also reinforces your sense of identity and belonging within your professional community.

In settings such as banks and financial institutions with strict dress codes, one can stand out through meticulous attention to detail. Photo: TBS

First impression matters, but a consistent impression is the key

We all are careful about striking an impressive first impression at a new place, be it a job interview or first date. Hence, some extra effort and thought are always put into the look on these occasions.

But, what happens after we land the job or win the romantic interest? Do we maintain the same level of effort and attention to our appearance?

"Many of us do not keep up with the initial efforts. It has been three years since I have been working at a tech startup and I have witnessed the transition in dress-up among the employees. Being a startup, we don't have any hard and fast dress code at work like MNCs. As a result, the initial effort of dressing up with attention dies down very fast among the workers," opined Ahmed Zaber Muqtadir, a communication specialist at a local start up company.

Whether you've found yourself stuck in a style rut at the office (yes, everyone is observing you, t-shirt aficionados) or never quite mastered the art of 9-to-5 fashion game, ignoring the importance of your office wardrobe will less likely to serve you well in the long run.

It actually matters what you wear to work, regardless how laid back your workplace is. Not only is your confidence affected by your clothes, but people make snap judgments about your abilities based on what you're wearing.

In environments akin to banks and financial institutions, where the dress code is strict for everyone, you would find every other worker wearing a tie or polished shoes. Amidst this sea of conformity, how does one stand out?

The secret lies in the details.

During a recent discussion with TBS, Asif Saleh, a portfolio manager at a prominent France-based investment bank, shed light on the importance of aptly put attire. He revealed that in their line of work, unexpected meetings with high-profile clients are par for the course. When analysts are tasked with representing the firm in these crucial encounters, a thorough inspection of their attire is standard practice. While most adhere to the office dress code, those who go the extra mile with their outfit choices often enjoy additional advantages.

"Sometimes just a mere two-inch pocket square can secure you a meeting with a big shot client," he added.

Your attire at work significantly impacts both your confidence and others' snap judgments of your abilities. Photo: TBS

Even when it is not necessary

Bishwajit Roy grew up in a small village in Kushtia and came to Dhaka with a big dream of working in the media industry. In short, to be an actor. The journey was not an easy one.

Roy debuted in the media as a lightman and continued working with lights in shooting sets for about three years. In those years, he tried to build a network and attended countless auditions for TVCs for small roles.

"Every time I went to an audition, I made sure I had my best shirt on and my shoes are neat. I saw my peers appearing very casually, with racerback t-shirts and slides. Some of them even mocked me saying it is the talent, not the shirt you are wearing that would give you the role. Dressing well was not necessary per se, but deep down inside I knew it would help me getting what I want," he said.

Roy's conviction was not unfounded. As time passed, he began to secure roles, and he believes his attire did create an impression among the casting directors. Even now, every time he participates in any audition, he continues this practice.