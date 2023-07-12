A needle in the haystack: The elusive quest for part-time jobs in Bangladesh

Why is it that finding a part-time job as a student in Bangladesh feels like searching for a needle in a haystack?

As I navigate through the maze of limited options, it becomes evident that our country has yet to recognise the value of providing meaningful employment opportunities for young individuals. This realisation is only amplified when comparing the situation here to that in foreign countries, where the abundance of unconventional part-time jobs highlights the stark contrast in opportunities. It's time we address this disparity and acknowledge the benefits that part-time employment can bring to students and their future adult lives.

When I hear stories from my friends studying abroad, I am astounded by their various part-time jobs. From pet-sitting to house-sitting, from event promotions to freelance writing, their experiences seem limitless. Yet, in Bangladesh, our options are often confined to tutoring. While tutoring is undoubtedly a noble profession, it is disheartening that parents tend to prefer students from prestigious public universities to teach their children. This preference leaves little room for those studying in private institutions to earn a living and gain valuable skills.

Imagine if students could work as baristas or store assistants, or dog walkers even. Dog walking is a job that combines exercise, companionship, and a chance to enjoy the outdoors. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, the concept of dog walking as a part-time job is met with bewildered looks and scoffs. These jobs may seem mundane or even obscure to some, but they provide invaluable lessons in responsibility, time management, and customer service. Moreover, they allow students to develop a sense of financial independence, which is a crucial skill to carry into adulthood.

Those who manage to secure part-time jobs, such as working as baristas or delivery riders, face another obstacle: societal judgment. It is disheartening to witness the lack of respect given to the students who work in shops or restaurants. Instead of applauding their ambition and independence, they are looked down upon, as if their efforts are somehow inferior.

This lack of respect is not limited to male students alone; it also extends to female students. In a conservative society like ours, finding part-time jobs for female students is even more challenging. The opportunities that do exist are often limited and fraught with social stigma. Even if there are available gigs, the task of finding them becomes a daunting mission, as there is no centralised platform or website specifically designed for students to access such opportunities.

Speaking from personal experience, I understand the struggle of trying to find a part-time job while juggling academic responsibilities. I vividly recall the countless hours spent searching online, scrolling through job portals and social media groups, hoping to stumble upon a rare opportunity. It's like trying to find a needle in a haystack, only to realise that the haystack is nearly empty.

By recognising the importance of part-time jobs for students and expanding the available opportunities, we can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. Students deserve the chance to explore different industries, learn from experiences beyond the confines of textbooks, and develop the skills necessary for their future careers.

It is time for policymakers, educational institutions, and employers to come together and create an environment that fosters part-time employment for students. Let's break the barriers that confine us to the narrow path of tutoring and open doors to a broader array of opportunities. By doing so, we can empower students, regardless of their educational backgrounds or gender, and prepare them for the challenges and responsibilities of the future.

But why does it have to be this way? Why can't we, as a society, recognise the immense value of part-time jobs for students? Earning lessons at a young age not only instills financial discipline but also fosters crucial skills such as time management, problem-solving, and teamwork. These experiences lay the foundation for a successful and independent adult life.

It's time for us to challenge the stereotypes and prejudices surrounding part-time jobs for students. We need to create a culture in which all jobs, regardless of their nature, are acknowledged and valued. Let's build platforms and support networks that connect students with opportunities, irrespective of their gender, background, or educational institution.

So, let's open our minds, embrace diversity in part-time jobs, and create an environment where young students can thrive. Only then can we unlock the full potential of our students. Nurturing a generation of well-rounded individuals equipped with practical skills and a strong work ethic.

By recognising the value of part-time employment, breaking down societal barriers, and providing equal opportunities for all, we can empower our students to shape a brighter future for themselves and our nation. Together, let's pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh, where every student has the chance to flourish and succeed.