Merit-based scholarships pave the path to equity and inclusion

Pursuit

Simon O’Grady
29 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

Merit-based scholarships pave the path to equity and inclusion

Simon O’Grady
29 May, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 04:53 pm
Merit-based scholarships pave the path to equity and inclusion

In a nation where dreams of higher education often succumb to the harsh reality of financial constraints, Munir Hassan's journey stands as a beacon of hope for millions of young people across Bangladesh. With firm determination, this brilliant master's student overcame adversity and secured a coveted scholarship to a prestigious university in the United States.

However, Hassan's story is not just his own; it mirrors the aspirations and struggles faced by countless students in a country where the pursuit of knowledge often battles against the hardships of life.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a scholarship is a grant awarded to support a student's education based on academic or other exceptional achievements. It not only confers a sense of prestige but also ignites the flames of accomplishment.

Scholarships, typically granted based on specific criteria and subject to ongoing academic performance, have the power to transform lives for diligent students in Bangladesh. Beyond enhancing the country's global standing in research, development, and innovation, these scholarships influence life outcomes, including educational opportunities, employment prospects, wealth accumulation, and overall well-being.

Unfortunately, Bangladesh currently ranks 105th out of 132 countries on the Global Knowledge Index 2022, as reported by the GKI and UNDP, underscoring the urgent need to support the nation's brightest minds.

In light of this pressing challenge, Haileybury Bhaluka, the first premier international boarding school in Bangladesh, has taken the education market by storm with its trailblazing scholarship initiative. Introducing the $15 million Academic Excellence Scholarship Fund, Haileybury Bhaluka aims to provide comprehensive support to deserving students across the nation.

This groundbreaking program offers scholarships of up to 100%, ensuring that students receive a world-class education in an exceptional learning environment. Haileybury's pioneering efforts set the stage for other educational institutions to follow suit, thereby expanding access to quality education for students from all walks of life.

Undoubtedly, an outstanding education has the power to transform lives. Through a combination of individual perseverance and institutional support, a world of opportunities awaits the brightest minds in Bangladesh. By awarding scholarships based on merit, these initiatives not only uplift talented students but also underscore the significance of determination, hard work, ambition, and self-regulation in achieving success. With continued dedication and support, these scholars will shape the future of the nation, fostering a new generation of professionals poised to drive progress in future-focused industries.

As Munir Hassan's story resonates with millions of aspiring students across Bangladesh, it serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of merit-based scholarships. By empowering the nation's best minds with educational opportunities, these scholarships offer a chance to redefine Bangladesh's global standing and create a vibrant pool of highly skilled labor.

Each success story amplifies the call for increased investment in education, urging stakeholders to prioritize equity and inclusion in order to unlock the full potential of this South Asian nation.

In a country where barriers to education persist, Haileybury Bhaluka's Academic Excellence Scholarship Fund stands as a testament to the collective will to dismantle those barriers and foster a more inclusive society.

As other educational institutions rally to support this noble cause, a brighter future beckons for the youth of Bangladesh, where talent and determination will be the ultimate currency for success.

Indeed, an outstanding education can change the trajectory of a lifetime. Through the combined efforts of motivated individuals and forward-thinking institutions, the transformative power of merit-based scholarships is poised to create a society where dreams are within reach for all.

 

Simon O'Grady is the founding Headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka

scholarship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

5h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

7h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

1h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

2h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

2h | TBS SPORTS
10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration