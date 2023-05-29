Merit-based scholarships pave the path to equity and inclusion

In a nation where dreams of higher education often succumb to the harsh reality of financial constraints, Munir Hassan's journey stands as a beacon of hope for millions of young people across Bangladesh. With firm determination, this brilliant master's student overcame adversity and secured a coveted scholarship to a prestigious university in the United States. However, Hassan's story is not just his own; it mirrors the aspirations and struggles faced by countless students in a country where the pursuit of knowledge often battles against the hardships of life.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, a scholarship is a grant awarded to support a student's education based on academic or other exceptional achievements. It not only confers a sense of prestige but also ignites the flames of accomplishment. Scholarships, typically granted based on specific criteria and subject to ongoing academic performance, have the power to transform lives for diligent students in Bangladesh. Beyond enhancing the country's global standing in research, development, and innovation, these scholarships influence life outcomes, including educational opportunities, employment prospects, wealth accumulation, and overall well-being. Unfortunately, Bangladesh currently ranks 105th out of 132 countries on the Global Knowledge Index 2022, as reported by the GKI and UNDP, underscoring the urgent need to support the nation's brightest minds.

In light of this pressing challenge, Haileybury Bhaluka, the first premier international boarding school in Bangladesh, has taken the education market by storm with its trailblazing scholarship initiative. Introducing the $15 million Academic Excellence Scholarship Fund, Haileybury Bhaluka aims to provide comprehensive support to deserving students across the nation. This groundbreaking program offers scholarships of up to 100%, ensuring that students receive a world-class education in an exceptional learning environment. Haileybury's pioneering efforts set the stage for other educational institutions to follow suit, thereby expanding access to quality education for students from all walks of life.

Undoubtedly, an outstanding education has the power to transform lives. Through a combination of individual perseverance and institutional support, a world of opportunities awaits the brightest minds in Bangladesh. By awarding scholarships based on merit, these initiatives not only uplift talented students but also underscore the significance of determination, hard work, ambition, and self-regulation in achieving success. With continued dedication and support, these scholars will shape the future of the nation, fostering a new generation of professionals poised to drive progress in future-focused industries.

As Munir Hassan's story resonates with millions of aspiring students across Bangladesh, it serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of merit-based scholarships. By empowering the nation's best minds with educational opportunities, these scholarships offer a chance to redefine Bangladesh's global standing and create a vibrant pool of highly skilled labor. Each success story amplifies the call for increased investment in education, urging stakeholders to prioritize equity and inclusion in order to unlock the full potential of this South Asian nation.

In a country where barriers to education persist, Haileybury Bhaluka's Academic Excellence Scholarship Fund stands as a testament to the collective will to dismantle those barriers and foster a more inclusive society. As other educational institutions rally to support this noble cause, a brighter future beckons for the youth of Bangladesh, where talent and determination will be the ultimate currency for success.

Indeed, an outstanding education can change the trajectory of a lifetime. Through the combined efforts of motivated individuals and forward-thinking institutions, the transformative power of merit-based scholarships is poised to create a society where dreams are within reach for all.

Simon O'Grady is the founding Headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka