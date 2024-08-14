The many faces of workplace bullying

Illustration: TBS

Maruf, a seasoned yet demanding marketer, frequently criticises Sara's work, often publicly and in front of colleagues.

He dismisses her ideas, claiming they are 'amateur' and 'unoriginal,' despite Sara's genuine efforts and willingness to learn. His criticisms are often laced with sarcasm and ridicule, chipping away at her confidence and creating a climate of fear.

The image of a 'cutthroat' office environment has often been romanticised in popular culture. But the reality is actually quite sinister. Behind closed doors, a toxic undercurrent of bullying and harassment can fester, eroding morale, productivity and even the very fabric of a company's culture. This toxic workplace culture can make employees feel silenced, disempowered and deeply affected.

Bullying vs Harassment

Workplace bullying and harassment are distinct yet share overlapping traits.

Workplace bullying involves repeated, unreasonable behaviour towards an employee or group, while harassment includes any unwanted behaviour based on characteristics like race, gender, or disability, ranging from physical contact and offensive jokes to discriminatory treatment and threats.

"Bullying and harassment in a professional environment are profoundly detrimental behaviours that undermine the well-being of employees and the overall health of an organisation," said Md Arif Hossain, a senior manager at the United Group, explaining how he perceives such behaviour.

"These actions can include verbal abuse, social exclusion, undermining work, or subtle intimidation and coercion. The impact of bullying and harassment is extensive, affecting both the individuals targeted and the overall team morale, productivity, and the organisation's reputation," he added.

The ground reality

A common issue many professionals face is power imbalance. In hierarchical structures, uneven power can lead to abuse of authority and intimidation of others.

Md Arif Hossain shared, "Early in my career, I faced bullying from long-time employees who felt threatened by my new ideas and more efficient methods."

Personality traits like narcissism, aggression, and a lack of empathy can predispose individuals to bullying behaviours. "An overbearing boss who micromanages everything is a red flag. In my previous job, dealing with such a boss was exhausting and harmed my mental peace and confidence," noted Mubassher Iqbal (pseudonym), who works at a think-tank.

Currently, he is working at a much smaller company, but under the supervision of a polar opposite personality, and he has really been thriving.

Jason Shah (pseudonym), working at an NGO, said bullying can manifest in seniors refusing accountability for a task gone wrong and blaming the subordinate for it, dumping work on them or making promises they do not keep.

The most detrimental form is when a senior insults a subordinate for a mistake with harsh words, in person or in meetings, that are not suited for an official environment.

This toxic work culture can significantly impact college or university students who intern or work part-time before graduation.

Shamsul Arefin, head of HR at a reputed firm, said, "We receive many interns each year, and they often face rude behaviour or frequent yelling. This can demotivate them, especially when they are working for little pay, and may deter them from pursuing a professional career due to fear and long-term mental trauma."

The victims often experience heightened anxiety, depression and low self-esteem, leading to depleted motivation, disengagement and an overall deterioration in academic achievement.

Psychological trauma can also lead to long-term mental health issues like PTSD, social phobia, and chronic anxiety. It can damage self-worth and a sense of belonging, affecting overall well-being, future prospects, and interpersonal skills.

What role does the employer play?

An organisation's work culture can either foster a positive environment or become toxic. Without respect, ethical leadership, and accountability, bullying and harassment can become normalised.

"It's disheartening to see daily verbal abuse with little action from higher-ups. It's worse when authority supports a hierarchical rather than a fair environment. In a fast-paced workplace, this can severely damage mental health and efficiency," said Taj Kabir (pseudonym), working for a PR company.

While bullying affects all genders, it manifests differently between men and women, due to societal expectations and power dynamics. Historically, it has been perceived as a male-dominated issue, associated with physical aggression and dominance. Boys are often socialised to be assertive and competitive, leading to more physical confrontations and threats.

However, females are also susceptible to its insidious effects, though their experiences often differ.

Bullying among girls often involves subtle tactics like social manipulation, spreading rumours, and exclusion. This form of "relational aggression" targets social standing, reputation, and emotional well-being, thriving in female peer groups by exploiting perceived weaknesses such as appearance or social status.

While boys may face physical threat or fear, girls are more likely to experience social isolation, anxiety, and depression due to bullying.

"Women often face harsh language and false rumours, which can severely damage their mental health. These actions can destroy their confidence and social image, leading to isolation and, eventually, severe depression and anxiety," said Ishita, the head of HR at a renowned multinational company in Dhaka.

The long-term effects of relational aggression can be profound, impacting self-esteem, confidence and future relationships.

Rakin, a junior executive at a private firm, said, "When I joined this organisation, I didn't expect it to be so tough on my mental and physical health. I faced an immense workload that wasn't reflected in my pay and endured harsh criticism almost daily for even the smallest mistakes."

"It went on for a while and at one point I felt like losing my sanity. Eventually, I developed a cardiac problem with severe depression and my self-esteem was at an all-time low," he added.

Organisations can face legal action, including lawsuits, fines and reputational damage. Furthermore, legal battles can consume valuable resources and time, further impacting productivity.

"Currently, employee mental health is a top priority. Harassment or bullying inevitably reduces productivity. Moreover, any physical or mental harm is now covered by laws like the Penal Code and Labour Law, which can hold a company accountable for damages to employees," Arif Hossain said.

Additionally, people are more aware of these laws and irregularities in the said laws have been amended, although there's still room for improvement.

Ails and solutions

One of the effects of chronic bullying and harassment is the departure of talented employees. When it happens, the organisation stands to be the one bearing the brunt of a loss of skills, expertise and valuable contributions.

As a side effect, the organisation's reputation may also be severely tarnished by such incidents. It may also lead to decreased public trust, investor confidence and customer loyalty.

Addressing workplace bullying and harassment requires a multi-pronged approach, encompassing proactive measures, intervention strategies and a commitment to building a culture of respect.

As a senior manager, Arif Hossain said, "We need to create a safe and open environment that encourages open communication, where employees feel secure in speaking up about their concerns without fear of retaliation."

He further explained, "This can be achieved through regular one-on-one meetings, anonymous feedback channels, and an open-door policy. A zero-tolerance policy towards bullying and harassment should be introduced and clearly communicated to all employees, ensuring they understand the consequences of such behaviour."

Eliminating workplace bullying and harassment is not a quick fix but a continuous journey of improvement. Organisations must actively foster a culture of respect, prioritise employee well-being, and create a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered.

By recognising the complexities of the issue, understanding the root causes, and implementing effective strategies for prevention and intervention, organisations can create a safer and more inclusive workplace for all.

"It is essential to take appropriate action against those who engage in toxic behavior and support the victims. I will focus on fostering teamwork, collaboration, and recognising employees' contributions, celebrating successes, and promoting a culture where mutual respect and support are highly valued," Arif Hossain concluded.