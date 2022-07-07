Making it as an audio engineer

Pursuit

Aziz Hakim
07 July, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Making it as an audio engineer

Audio engineers with 10 to 15 years of experience, with a workload of 8 to 12 projects per month, can net around Tk2 lakh

Aziz Hakim
07 July, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 11:21 am
Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Now that jingles and tunes for television and radio commercials are being produced and aired more than ever, audio engineering has become a lucrative profession. Audio engineers are the people who produce the music and tunes for professional use in commercials.

For Mahmood Hossain Farsim, music is a heartfelt passion. Besides being a musician, Farsim took up audio engineering as a profession.

"It was in 2008 and I was working on an album for my band Kalponik. I was also exploring different recording and production techniques at the time. That, I believe, was my first foray into the world of audio engineering", Farsim shared. 

Having found his calling, Farsim then began creating and mixing music on his personal computer, until he was hired as a Music Producer at Radio Shadhin. 

"Shadhin was a great way for me to break in at the industry level. Some books have greatly aided me in honing my skills as well," Farsim said.

Earning from this profession depends on the client requirement and complexity, which can vary. Audio engineers with 10 to 15 years of experience, with a workload of 8 to 12 projects per month, can net around Tk2 lakh, said Farsim.

"Most of the projects come from returning clients. Only being good at mixing does not bring good business. Networking is key, and you have to fully absorb what the client wants to convey. Communication is the biggest skill in this field."

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

In recent times, getting work from other countries and freelance sites has become necessary as a lot of young engineers are entering the trade, he added.

In a country where parents are adamant about their children pursuing white collar careers such as becoming doctors, teachers, lawyers, bankers, government officials, Farsim has a different story to tell. "My parents have always encouraged me to achieve my own goals. They never bothered about whether the society recognises an audio engineer or not, and I am grateful to them for that."

Farsim's go to software for music production is Ableton Live. 

"I also use Cubase, Pro Tools and Logic Pro. There are of course other hardware and VST programs, which I use for mixing and making music and jingles," he said.
He is now working as an audio engineer at home as well as a cloud engineer. A cloud engineer is an IT professional responsible for any technological duties associated with cloud computing, including design, planning, management, maintenance and support.

"Later on, though, I needed to learn programming skills to get employed in the IT industry. I chose to learn cloud engineering also because I loved the way it works," he added. 

Farsim cites Ray Bradbury as part of his inspiration in life: "Love what you do and do what you love… Imagination should be the centre of your life."

Features

Audio Engineering / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

3h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

16h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work