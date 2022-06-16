The life of a food blogger

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C'Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

In the hustle and bustle of 9 to 5 jobs, especially in Dhaka, everyone has thought of quitting at least once, and doing what they love most. While most only dream of doing things, few actually go out and get it done.

In this day and age, there are many fun and interesting ways to make a living - you could become a food reviewer, an animator, an audio engineer or a sports commentator. For those who have gathered the courage to switch over to these professions, things are starting to look up.

In Bangladesh, examples of such jobs are few and far between. However, the road is being paved by some brave individuals. That individual for this week's story is Fabiha Nowsin Prova.

Photo: Courtesy

Prova, who runs her own food blog site ProvaEats, is a food enthusiast and content creator. ProvaEats is her Instagram handle.

Some people love food; Prova adores it. And thus, in 2018 she embarked on her journey as a food blogger, visiting restaurants around Dhaka city and reviewing the food.

Photo: Courtesy

"I'm very passionate about food. Not just the food; it can be about cooking, preparing, decorating and everything else related to it. My area of work includes food reviews, cooking, brand promotions, food styling, etc," says the food-enthusiast Prova.

She is usually approached by restaurants to do reviews for them for a payment, and makes a sizable earning from doing reviews.

Prova has reviewed round-the-corner restaurants to major food festivals sponsored by big corporate houses like Samsung. Her earnings for each review range from thousands to a lakh or so, depending on the outlet she is reviewing.

Photo: Courtesy

"I really like it when people appreciate and praise my hard work. That makes everything worth it. I tend to focus on the aesthetics of my presentation a lot.

I do my research before preparing my content. A bit of background knowledge always helps a lot to create content," Prova explains.