Journal for Service Quality Enhancement (JSQE) launched in Dhaka

A new international academic journal, devoted to the development and improvement of service quality in business and commerce, Journal for Service Quality Enhancement (JSQE) was launched on Saturday (July 31' 2021).

The online session of JSQE, a project of Center for Service Quality Enhancement (CSQE), brought together a pool of world-renowned professors, researchers, and scholars to collaborate as the journal's esteemed editorial board. The session was inaugurated by the Editor of the journal and lead consultant for CSQE, Professor Dr. Md. Tareque Aziz.

Professor Dr. Aziz said, "JSQE's mission is to provide a good platform for local researchers. And as UGC now requires faculty members to publish in good quality journals, JSQE will provide a solid platform for young talented researchers and scholars of the country to publish their research works within the country". The journal will also work to bridge the gap between the industry and the academia, he added.

The program started with the welcome speech by Professor Dr. Zahurul Alam, Ex Head of Governance Portfolio UNDP, Bangladesh. Professor Dr. Abu Waheeduzzaman from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, USA said, faculty members should publish articles on a large scale to contribute to Bangladesh's research sector, by this country's budding minds benefit from their contribution. In addition, he encouraged them to attend international conferences and learn new ideas for growing Professor Dr. Basav Roychoudhury, from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), India proposed attracting young scholars to publish. It will help foster their ability to generate innovative ideas. Professor Dr. Nayem Rahman from Portland State University, USA, stressed the need to encourage students and faculties for collaborative publication. It will give rise to the next generation of researchers, he said.

A total of twenty-eight participants including, academicians, researchers and other distinguished guests from different universities, were present in this virtual program. A thank you speech was given by Professor Dr. Abul H. Azam of North South University (NSU) acknowledging the commitment of all the editorial board members in taking JSQE way forward.

The logistical arrangement of the program was done by the Research Assistant (RA) of CSQE Mr. Adrian Chowdhury. The program ended with a vote of thanks from the host of the program as well as the Brand Manager of CSQE, Ms. Shakila Yasmin.