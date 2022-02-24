Research Internship at The Business Standard

The Business Standard is looking for a Research Intern to support the research team.

Job Description:

Participate in data collection & survey

Sourcing secondary data and identifying trends

Knowledge of statistical methodology

Ability to work with a variety of tasks

Ability to integrate new information

Carrying out small scale surveys

Have sound knowledge on MS Excel, SPSS/ STATA etc.

Educational Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Economics from a reputed university with a minimum CGPA of 3.50.

Experience Requirements: 0-1 Year preferred

Job Type - Full Time

Location - Dhaka

Salary – Negotiable

Application deadline – 15 March, 2022

Send your CV to - recruitment.tbshr@gmail.com