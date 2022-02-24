Research Internship at The Business Standard
The Business Standard is looking for a Research Intern to support the research team.
Job Description:
- Participate in data collection & survey
- Sourcing secondary data and identifying trends
- Knowledge of statistical methodology
- Ability to work with a variety of tasks
- Ability to integrate new information
- Carrying out small scale surveys
- Have sound knowledge on MS Excel, SPSS/ STATA etc.
Educational Requirements: Bachelor's degree in Economics from a reputed university with a minimum CGPA of 3.50.
Experience Requirements: 0-1 Year preferred
Job Type - Full Time
Location - Dhaka
Salary – Negotiable
Application deadline – 15 March, 2022
Send your CV to - recruitment.tbshr@gmail.com