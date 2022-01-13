Job: Circulation Executive, The Business Standard

13 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 07:41 pm

English daily "The Business Standard" is looking for Circulation Executive.

Job Responsibility:

  • Daily agency visit (5 am to 8 am) – Visit agency points to establish & maintain relationship with agents, distributors & hawkers.
  • Stall visit - Ensuring the presence of TBS newspaper on every stall of Chattogram metro area with proper display. (Daily 10 stalls minimum)
  • Complimentary copy monitoring - Ensuring proper distribution of complementary copies on the regular basis.
  • Sales – Visiting offices & individuals for subscription as per monthly target. (Minimum 100 copy per month)
  • Subscription start – Starting subscription by hawker as given address from subscriber.
  • Report – E-mail to head office about monthly visiting plan and daily visiting report.

Educational Requirements: BBA / MBA

Experience Requirements: 1 to 3 year(s) in newspaper marketing

Age: 25 to 35 year(s)

Job Type - Full Time

Location - Dhaka

Salary- Negotiable

Application deadline: 31 January 2022

Application Email: recruitment.tbshr@gmail.com

