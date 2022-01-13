Job: Circulation Executive, The Business Standard
English daily "The Business Standard" is looking for Circulation Executive.
Job Responsibility:
- Daily agency visit (5 am to 8 am) – Visit agency points to establish & maintain relationship with agents, distributors & hawkers.
- Stall visit - Ensuring the presence of TBS newspaper on every stall of Chattogram metro area with proper display. (Daily 10 stalls minimum)
- Complimentary copy monitoring - Ensuring proper distribution of complementary copies on the regular basis.
- Sales – Visiting offices & individuals for subscription as per monthly target. (Minimum 100 copy per month)
- Subscription start – Starting subscription by hawker as given address from subscriber.
- Report – E-mail to head office about monthly visiting plan and daily visiting report.
Educational Requirements: BBA / MBA
Experience Requirements: 1 to 3 year(s) in newspaper marketing
Age: 25 to 35 year(s)
Job Type - Full Time
Location - Dhaka
Salary- Negotiable
Application deadline: 31 January 2022
Application Email: recruitment.tbshr@gmail.com