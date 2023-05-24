How you can make money using ChatGPT

The IT landscape has undergone a significant change even since OpenAI released ChatGPT. The OpenAI Large Language Model (LLM) is so capable that it can perform a variety of tasks, including creative work like writing essays, computational tasks like crunching numbers, generating code, and more.

People are currently making supplemental income with ChatGPT's incredible AI capabilities. Without any prior programming experience, you may easily create apps and services using ChatGPT and its equivalents. Additionally, it can be used for affiliate marketing, launching new businesses, and a lot more. So read this article to find out how to earn money using ChatGPT.

Discover unclaimed funds

You can discover unclaimed funds associated with your name using the ChatGPT 4 and OpenAI plugins, at least in the United States. Yes, it is currently possible, as the CEO of DoNotPay has already shown on Twitter.

ChatGPT 4 may browse live internet and discover unclaimed reimbursements from businesses and governmental entities under your name by using the internet surfing plugin. All you have to do is ask ChatGPT to locate some money by entering your name, location, and birthdate.

It will search the web and provide you with a link to request a refund. I think that's very cool. So go ahead and profit from GPT 4 without creating a product or engaging in any side businesses.

Create a service, website, or application

Building a product is the next best method to generate money with ChatGPT. And you don't need to learn how to code for this. By providing step-by-step tutorials on how to use frameworks, toolchains, programming languages, etc., ChatGPT may assist you in turning your concepts into tangible products.

Ihor Stefurak, a businessman from Ukraine, recently used ChatGPT to build a Chrome extension despite having no programming experience. And 24 hours after starting the extension, he made $1000. That's crazy, isn't it?

In a matter of hours, you may start a business and become a solopreneur. Want to create an attractive HTML page? Query ChatGPT. You desire to incorporate Stripe for simple checkout. Query ChatGPT. Make mistakes along the way? Again, you are more than welcome to request code debugging from ChatGPT.

However, to access ChatGPT 4, I would suggest signing up for ChatGPT Plus. ChatGPT 4 excels in code generation and can quickly identify and correct mistakes. You don't need to be a coder to comprehend the rationale behind the code, but it would help. To summarise, create a tech product if you want to profit from ChatGPT.

Get entrepreneurial ideas from ChatGPT

You must make the most of ChatGPT if you want to profit from it. In case you weren't aware, ChatGPT excels at producing fresh suggestions for passive income. Depending on your interests, you could use the ChatGPT prompt below to inquire about potential side businesses.

You will now be questioned extensively by ChatGPT regarding your knowledge, interests, difficulties, and more. The AI chatbot will then generate customised business ideas based on your capabilities and expectations.

You can inquire further and envision the strategy for how to begin, what considerations to make, etc. Start by typing "Generate a new business idea for..." and ChatGPT will provide some incredible outcomes.

Email affiliate marketing

Using ChatGPT, one of the simplest ways to earn money is through email affiliate marketing. The chatbot is skilled at sending emails in a variety of styles, and it may convince the user to click a link to make a purchase or sign up for a service.

You can include your affiliate link, which will probably result in revenue for you. Choose an affiliate program first, such as one from Amazon, Shopify, ConvertKit, etc.

The next step is to use lead magnets, email signups, and other strategies to establish an email list around your targeted marketing campaign. Now, using ChatGPT, create an effective email campaign that should include the advantages, services provided and affiliate links.

You can now keep an eye on the emails' click-through and conversion rates to get a clear picture of how well your campaign is doing. One of the profitable, low-effort ways to make money with ChatGPT is undoubtedly email affiliate marketing.

Self-publish e-books you've written

A Reuters story claims that since ChatGPT was introduced, the number of AI-written e-books has significantly increased on Amazon. This is due to ChatGPT making it simpler to write and conceptualise new concepts. Using the Kindle Direct Publishing platform, authors are using ChatGPT to create ebooks on a variety of timely and specialised subjects that are then sold directly on Amazon. Recently, we also decided to investigate ChatGPT's essay-writing skills.

With the aid of ChatGPT, individuals are creating e-books in a variety of genres, from children's books to inspirational speeches and science fiction novels. You can begin with the plan and gradually add each paragraph to your word processor because ChatGPT does not respond with lengthy responses all at once.

Additionally, Book Bolt (visit) can be used to create, publish, and market your ebooks on Amazon more effectively. Simply put, you should give self-publishing ebooks written by ChatGPT a shot because it's a legitimate new way to make money.

Freelance and create content

Finally, you can work as a freelancer in any industry and supplement your income with ChatGPT. To make the content appear more qualified and well-researched, businesses are now rewarding workers who use AI technologies like ChatGPT. You may utilise ChatGPT for freelancing in addition to creating blog articles, including translation, digital marketing, editing, writing product descriptions, and more.

There is a new AI services category on Fiverr (visit), where you may discover work in the fields of fact-checking, content editing, technical writing, and more. Therefore, if you are a competent user of ChatGPT, feel free to pursue freelance work in your field.

Those are some ways to make some cash using ChatGPT. So if you are a freelancer you can try this method to earn some money.

The writer is a Finance Graduate from North South University and works for Rupali Bank Limited. 1