How to make the most out of your summer semester

Summer semesters are a relentless battle to balance academic pressure and survive the heat. Both students and teachers find it equally exhausting, as staying motivated can be overwhelming with the dreadful combination of intense heat, traffic, and never-ending lectures, quizzes and projects.

However, with a few tips, tricks, and a positive mindset, we believe you can stay productive and make the most of your summer semester despite the sweltering heat.

Abrar Faiyaz, a final-year student in the BBA department at North South University, has shared his survival tips with us, having successfully navigated several summer semesters.

"I always used to take early morning classes to avoid the heat. That way, I stayed cooler and more energized during the classes."

If you have the flexibility to create your class schedule, consider choosing early morning classes to avoid peak heat hours. However, if you are on a closed credit schedule and must attend classes during those hours, opt for an early commute to reach the university a few hours earlier.

This way, you can avoid the heat and simultaneously grab the opportunity to settle in, review your notes, and prepare for the classes; helping you stay on track throughout the semester.

During the summer semester, the university library can be your best friend. It is where you can unwind and relax after a long day of classes.

"It is air-conditioned, quiet, and has all the resources you need to finish your assignments," said Sadia Islam, a fresher at ULAB. Take advantage of your university's calm and quiet spaces to concentrate and review your course materials, or simply recharge between classes.

Keeping yourself hydrated and nourished is essential, as it plays a crucial role in maintaining your energy level throughout the day. Ensure you carry a water bottle and drink enough to stay hydrated throughout the day.

"A balanced diet will make a huge difference in your energy level, helping you retain your concentration and tackle difficult situations with ease and clarity," said Tabassum Zaman, a faculty member of BRAC University.

Carry healthy snacks such as fruits, nuts, granola bars, and water, as they will help you make it through the day without weighing you down. Additionally, avoid heavy meals or junk food between classes, as they will make you feel sluggish and cause serious health issues over time.

Investing in a portable fan can be a good idea to combat the heat. These fans are battery-powered and rechargeable, lasting up to three to four hours a day. They are very handy during outdoor activities, providing a refreshing breeze that makes the heat more bearable. As the latter part of the summer semester often brings rain, keeping an umbrella with you, for either sun or rain, is a wise habit.

Apart from practical tips, it is important to remember to engage in self-care and take frequent breaks to avoid burnout.

Habib, a final-year undergraduate student at North South University, says, "I always try to keep an hour for myself where I read a book, watch my favourite series, or simply go out for a walk. It helps me take my mind off all my worries and unwind."

Find activities or join clubs that bring you joy. Maintaining a balanced lifestyle is key to thriving in summer semesters. Embrace the challenges, look after your family and friends, and remain positive.

With some planning and the right strategies, summer semesters can be a breeze. They are survivable and truly rewarding. Remember that you are doing your best; your hard work and dedication will pay off.