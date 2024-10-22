Fully funded exchange opportunities for high school students

2022 cohort of Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study programme at the US Embassy in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

For years, Bangladeshi students have typically pursued undergraduate or graduate degrees as a means to achieve a global education. Many believe they can only embark on their international journey after completing high school or university. But here's the exciting news: fully funded opportunities are available specifically for high school students in grades nine to twelve.

These programs offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience, blending academics with cultural exchanges and creating unforgettable memories. With durations ranging from a few months to a year, here are some of the amazing fully funded global programs for talented high schoolers.

Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study programme: Alternatively known as the K-L YES programme, it allows Bangladeshi high school students to study in an American high school.

"The exchange year allowed me to do things I never dreamed of before. I found teachers who made me love school again and people who made me rethink everything," said Mashahir Rashed, an alumnus of the KL-YES program.

Every selected student lives with an American host family, ensuring a deeper exchange of culture and traditions. Apart from studies, the students participate in conferences, seminars and workshops that help in growing leadership skills. The exchange of culture is a two-way thing here, as the students also work as cultural ambassadors in America and teach the Americans about their country and culture.

The basic requirements are pretty straightforward. Being a Bangladeshi student enrolled in grades eight to 11 and aged between 15 to 17 is the primary requirement. Students need a minimum average of 50% in their academic results without any failing grades.

Mashahir shared how life-changing the experience was for him, "I did it all—skiing, launching a business, and writing for the student newspaper, which became one of the biggest highlights of my exchange year. I never imagined I'd be part of a newspaper, let alone have my photos published. I hit the teacher jackpot," he recalled.

While IELTS isn't required, participants must have strong English skills. There are a few additional requirements, which you can find on the International Education and Resource Network – Bangladesh (iEARN-Bangladesh) website.

Applications for the KL-YES program are now open but will close on 27 October.

Mashahir encourages students to apply, saying, "Programs like this let you learn outside the traditional classroom—and trust me, you'll love it."

I was fortunate to live with a Japanese host family in Hachioji, a greener part of Tokyo with a view of Mount Fuji, while many of my peers stayed in dormitories. I had five siblings and parents who welcomed me into their home. Ibrahim Al Syed, an alumnus of the Asia Kakehashi Project

Asia Kakehashi Project: If you are fond of Japan's culture and natural beauty, this one is your chance to see it firsthand. Provided by Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), this programme is aimed at strengthening the relationship between Japan and other Asian countries. Similar to the KL-YES program, the Asia Kakehashi Project offers a fully-funded stay in Japan in a dormitory or with a host family for five months.

Ibrahim Al Syed, an alumnus of the Asia Kakehashi Project, was in Japan with a host family. Sharing his experience, he said, "Although many students live in the dormitory, I was lucky to live with a Japanese host family with five siblings and parents in Hachioji, a greener part of Tokyo where Mount Fuji is in sight."

Participants have the opportunity to study in a Japanese school, where they can form friendships and gain an in-depth understanding of Japanese values and culture.

"My school was in the heart of Tokyo, far from home, but every minute spent standing on the metro was worth it. My Japanese friends introduced me to Kendo and soccer and helped me discover the hidden gems of downtown. As we walked for miles together, I felt a sense of humility seeing the sun set behind the skyscrapers," he shared.

Japan became a second home for him, filled with new family, friends, and unforgettable memories, which inspired him to return as a full-time student at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University.

High school students aged 15 to 18 are eligible for the program, with priority given to those from low-income families. The ideal candidate should be someone who can serve as a bridge between Japan and their home country.

Detailed information on the requirements and application procedure is available on iEARN-Bangladesh's website.

Yale Young Global Scholars programme: Yes, Yale— one of the most prestigious universities in the world—offers this programme. YYGS is one of the pre-college programmes that offer full tuition waivers. It also covers boarding costs for students in need.

This programme is particularly useful to those who will be applying to US universities for their undergraduate studies.

The two-week program welcomes approximately 2,000 students each year out of more than 10,000 applicants. During this time, participants engage in a variety of seminars, lectures, and projects. To be eligible for the program, applicants must be between 16 and 18 years old and currently enrolled in 10th or 11th grade, with a strong command of English.

For this year, the early action deadline for the YYGS program was 20 October 2024, while the regular action deadline is set for 10 January 2025.

Research Science Institute: Another top elite university, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) welcomes 100 of the world's most promising high school students from different countries every year for the Research Science Institute (RSI) summer programme.

RSI is the first free summer program for students that blends on-campus science and engineering courses with off-campus research experiences. The program focuses on scientific theory in the classroom and hands-on work in real-world science and technology research settings.

The program lasts for six weeks, starting with a week of rigorous STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) classes taught by esteemed professors. The latter five weeks are a research internship—leading to individual research projects of the participants under the supervision of distinguished scientists.

While the program is highly competitive, strong grades alone aren't enough to secure a spot among the top 100. Candidates who have shown a passion for and aptitude in STEM fields stand a better chance of being selected.

This year's application portal is now open and closes on 11 December.

Asian University for Women Summer Programme: Located in Chattogram, Asian University for Women (AUW) offers a summer programme for female students of Bangladesh. The summer programme invites students of 11th and 12th grades and those who have appeared in the HSC exam and haven't enrolled in any university yet.

The program consists of extensive curricular training in mathematics, physics, chemistry, computer coding and public health. These courses are taught by highly qualified university teachers from foreign and abroad.

The program typically opens for applications between April and May each year.

These programs offer a unique opportunity for students to explore and appreciate diverse cultures while embarking on a journey of personal discovery. Participants often uncover hidden talents and develop new interests along the way.

Exchange programs like these not only enhance academic learning but also foster cultural exchange. The lifelong connections you make can significantly contribute to both your career and personal growth.

By cultivating a global mindset, these programs provide invaluable experiences that allow you to nurture your passions and thrive in new environments