Find the right olympiad for you

From a young age, Naimul Islam had his sights set on pursuing higher education at a prestigious university in the United States. With a passion for science, particularly biology, Naimul consistently ranked among the top students in his class.

Motivated by this desire, Naimul decided to participate in the International Medicine Olympiad (IMDO) alongside seven other exceptional students at IMDO 2022. Naimul shared, "I knew I had to do something extraordinary to distinguish myself from scores of applicants"

His performance at the Olympiad earned him a silver medal, contributing to Bangladesh's success as the second highest-achieving country after the USA, with 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals. Before IMDO, he won a gold medal in the US Medicine and Disease Olympiad (USMDO) where he ranked within the top 3% of all participants.

A few months later, Naimul received an admission offer letter from his dream institution— Northwestern University, one of the finest Ivy Plus schools renowned not only in the USA but also globally. "I believe that my participation in IMDO played a vital role in my admission to Northwestern University."

Internationally, the first academic Olympiad was the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), held in 1959 in Romania. It was the brainchild of Romanian Professor Radu Grigore as an effort to promote math and problem-solving skills among high schoolers. The inaugural event included seven Eastern European countries. Since then, the IMO has grown in popularity, now attracting participants from over 100 countries annually.

These olympiads provide a platform for exceptional students to showcase their skills and develop problem-solving, critical thinking, and analytical abilities, going beyond the regular curriculum. They also pave the way for international collaboration and cultural exchange among different countries.

The selection process of olympiads often begins with national olympiads in each participating country. Bangladeshi national olympiads typically begin in between December and February, and they pick the contestants who eventually represent Bangladesh at the international level.

Which olympiad should you pursue?

The best Olympiad for you will depend on your interests and strengths. No matter which Olympiad you choose, make sure to start preparing early. These competitions are challenging, and you will need to put in the work if you want to be successful.

In the past, math olympiads were Bangladeshi students' main leverage to get enrolled at top-tier institutions, but now there are more than ten different olympiads in which students regularly participate and excel. Eligible students can register online to participate in all these olympiads.

"Math Olympiad set the trend, and then the Informatics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Robotics Olympiads emerged in the country," said Munir Hasan, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Math Olympiad Committee.

"Since the Math Olympiad remains the largest Olympiad in the country, most children embark on their journey with it. Moreover, Math Olympiad invites students as early as class three, providing them with an early introduction to such competitions," he added.

Consider this list of olympiads and join the one that resonates with your interests and aptitude.

Mathematical Olympiad

If you like dancing with numbers and challenging yourself with complex equations, you can aim for participating in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The IMO takes place once a year and involves teams from more than a hundred countries, each team consisting of up to six students. The problems in the competition cover a range of mathematical topics, including algebra, geometry, number theory, and combinatorics.

In recent years, Bangladeshi participants are doing quite well at the IMO and team Bangladesh alumni like M Ahsan Al Mahir and Ahmed Ittihad Hasib (both studying at Oxford) and Zawad Ahmed Chowdhury (studying at MIT) have leveraged their IMO success in their undergraduate applications.

The competition takes place in July; but in Bangladesh, the primary selection round starts in December. Follow the Bangladesh Math Olympiad websites and Facebook page for details. The participants are expected to provide well-reasoned solutions with justifications for the problems presented to them within a limited time frame.

Physics Olympiad

Students of HSC or A levels usually participate in the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO). However, in Bangladesh, one can start as early as class five for the national Physics Olympiad. Like the IMO, you can also leverage your experience and performance in the IPhO to impress universities.

Sanjida Nusrat Ananna (accepted by Caltech and other prestigious universities), Rubaiyat Jalal Hridi (currently studying at Reed College) and Sayeef Uddin (studying at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology) all benefited from participating in the IPhO.

Your preparation for IPhO should cover various topics within physics, including classical mechanics, thermodynamics, electromagnetism, optics, quantum mechanics, etc., and require students to apply concepts and equations to solve problems.

For example, a theoretical question may involve analysing the motion of a block on an inclined plane. Students are expected to apply their knowledge of Newton's laws of motion, forces, and kinematics to solve this problem.

Bangladesh's national team selection process starts in January with online district-wise examinations, followed by regional and national phases. Winners proceed to a training camp where they are prepared and tested to participate in Olympiads like the Asian and European Physics Olympiads, along with the IPhO.

Chemistry Olympiad

Each year, countries send a team of four members to participate in the International Chemistry Olympiad (ICho). Bangladesh Chemical Society organises an annual Olympiad, typically held between December and March, which is open to students from Class 10/O levels to Class 12/A levels.

Last year, Avishek Mazumder Santu from Bangladesh achieved the country's first and only Bronze medal, while three other students received honourable mentions. Santu has been selected for admission to the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) as an undergraduate student.

Although the Chemistry Olympiad may not be as popular as other olympiads in Bangladesh, it is prestigious nonetheless on a global scale. This year, the 55th edition of the International Chemistry Olympiad will be taking place in Switzerland.

Biology Olympiad

Biology offers a captivating exploration of existence itself, from the harmonisation of cells to the grandeur of ecosystems. If the symphony of nature and organisms enthrall you and you want to showcase your knowledge and skills, the IBO is your opportunity.

The competition usually takes place in July, but before that, you can participate in the Bangladesh Biology Olympiad (BDBO), which serves as a qualifier for the IBO.

To excel in the IBO, it is crucial to have a strong foundation in biology. Begin by thoroughly studying your textbooks, ensuring you grasp all the important concepts and topics. The IBO exam assesses participants' understanding of various biological concepts, problem-solving abilities, and their capacity to apply theoretical knowledge to practical situations.

It typically includes multiple-choice questions, as well as theoretical and practical tasks, covering a wide range of topics such as cell biology, genetics, physiology, ecology, and biochemistry.

Supplement your learning with additional resources tailored to the IBO syllabus, such as review books, study guides, and online materials.

IBO accomplishment may get you to a great university like Auddithio Nag, who secured the first bronze medal for Bangladesh in the 29th IBO held in 2018, and is currently pursuing his studies at Stanford University. Over the past few years, other students from Bangladesh have also achieved bronze medals in the IBO.

Informatics Olympiad

If programming is your sanctuary, and you have found your true love in the realm of algorithms and logic, the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) is the one for you.

You can prepare yourself for IOI and follow the path of students like Nifis Ul Haque Shifat, Tasmeem Reza, and Bristy Sikder, who were accepted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), or Rezwan Arefin, who has earned a fully-funded scholarship from the National University of Singapore.

IOI is an annual programming competition, usually in the months of July or August, aiming to identify and encourage young talents in the field of computer science and informatics.

In the two-day competition, participants are given a set of programming problems to solve. On the first day, students tackle two problems, and on the second day, they face three additional problems. These problems are carefully crafted to test students' problem-solving skills, their understanding of computer science theory, and their ability to apply their knowledge to solve real-world problems.

The national-level competition starts in February with a preliminary phase, and the best candidates are selected to represent Bangladesh in IOI. Participating in the IOI and achieving notable results can have a significant impact on a student's academic and professional career.

Astronomy Olympiad

Although the astronomy olympiad is comparatively less popular among Bangladeshi students, you can go for it if you have a fascination for the stars and other celestial bodies in the sky. The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) annually invites students who are yet to start university education to participate in the competition.

The National Olympiad is organised by Bangladesh Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (BOAA), which prepares a team of up to five students for IOAA. The dates for the IOAA may vary each year, but in the previous year, it took place from August 14 to August 22. Typically, students from classes 8 to 12 participate in the national competition, with preliminary rounds starting in February.

Participants of IOAA have an extra edge in their undergrad admission. For example, Sajida Shahrin Neha won a bronze medal as the first Bangladeshi participant in 2021 and currently, she is studying Astrophysical Sciences at Princeton University while Abdullah Al Rafi Mahmud, a silver medalist at the IOAA, got into Villanova University this year.

The IOAA features theoretical and practical exams, with the former consisting of multiple-choice, short-answer, and comprehensive problem-solving questions, while the latter involves observational work and data analysis.

The competition covers various topics in astronomy and astrophysics, such as celestial mechanics, observational astronomy, planetary science, stellar physics, galactic astronomy, cosmology, and astronomical instrumentation. Participants must possess a deep understanding of the subject matter, with a strong foundation in physics, mathematics, and astronomy.

Also, it will be a good trip for you as the IOAA lasts around 10 days, including both theoretical and practical exams. During this time, participants can attend astronomy-related lectures, workshops, and cultural activities, enhancing their knowledge and engagement in the field.

Olympics of Earth Sciences

By now, you have probably heard enough about climate change and all the buzz around it. If you want to take part and have serious thoughts on how to contribute to the planet, IESO should be your calling. The National Earth Olympiad (NEO) is responsible for forming the team for IESO.

NEO conducts its preliminary round in February each year. To qualify for the divisional round, participants must register and pass the preliminary round by scoring a minimum of 20 out of 30 multiple-choice questions. Following the divisional round, participants undergo Green Day Training (GDT). After completing the GDT, you can attend the national olympiad. Finally, the Bangladesh national team selection examination occurs in May to determine the representatives for the country.

The 16th International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) is scheduled to take place in August 2023. The competition assesses participants' understanding of geology, meteorology, oceanography, environmental science, and climatology.

The theoretical exam consists of multiple-choice, short-answer, and essay questions, while the practical exam involves hands-on tasks, fieldwork, and data analysis. Emphasis is placed on teamwork and collaboration, as students are encouraged to work together to solve problems and apply scientific principles in the field of Earth sciences.

Bangladesh has a gold medal in IESO. Rudiba Labiba won the gold medal and is currently studying at MIT. She was also accepted into Harvard and Columbia University. Also, Jahirul Islam has gained admission to Tufts University with the help of his IESO accomplishment.

Junior Science Olympiad

The Junior Science Olympiad is an annual international science competition for students under the age of 15. The specific dates for the JSO may vary each year but it usually takes place in the second half of the year.

Like other olympiads, one can apply online for national competitions to qualify and participate in the IJSO. Keep your eyes on the Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad Facebook page and on the official IJSO website for the most up-to-date information on the schedule and dates of the Junior Science Olympiad.

Many accomplished students like Santu started their olympiad journey with IJSO. Later they were prepared for other olympiads and eventually succeeded in them. Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad invites students from classes 3 to 10 to participate in it.

The JSO includes various question types such as multiple choice, true/false, fill in the blanks, matching, short answer, diagrams/graphs analysis, experimental design, and essay questions. Questions are simple and appropriate for the age group and test the participants' basic scientific concepts and principles.

Here is a question for example, "What is the process by which green plants use sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen?" A) Photosynthesis B) Respiration C) Transpiration D) Fermentation

