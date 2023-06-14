Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources are online or digital materials that can be accessed and utilised for educational purposes. According to a recent study from the US, 45.5% of students are using online resources for education; an all-time high number.

These digital resources include e-books, digital textbooks, instructional videos, podcasts, interactive simulations, online courses, and many more.

Digital resources provide a lot of benefits over traditional ones like print items - more portability, affordability, and accessibility. They are easy to update and change, to meet the needs of various students or teachers.

These materials also provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences, which can grow critical thinking abilities and strong memory. Most of the reputed publishers are using soft copies of their published materials for promotional purposes, as it is cost-effective. Online subscription has also gained popularity in the contemporary era.

Depending on different factors, digital resources can have varying effects on students' desire to study, which can include the amount and quality of the resources offered, the student's specific learning preferences, and the environment in which they are being used.

In addition, online resources can help to provide students with access to a wide range of information and learning opportunities where they can prosper in their academic careers.

For example, online courses, interactive simulations, and educational apps can be used to provide students with learning experiences that are more personalised and interesting than traditional teaching materials.

Digital technologies may also provide students the opportunity to connect with their classmates and lecturers who are located overseas, which can lead to broadening their perspectives and improving their communication skills and knowledge of the topic. However, for this, the users should have a utilitarian mentality.

According to recent scholarly articles, the demand for online education is growing exponentially. Between 2011 and 2021, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) increased the number of students they were able to reach from 300,000 to 220 million.

In addition, a 2017 survey by the National Center for Education Statistics in the US revealed that 74% of high school students reported using digital devices to take notes in class, while 94% admitted to accessing the internet for homework or research.

However, there are also drawbacks to adopting digital resources for learning as there are advantages. Online materials can create distractions or difficulties for students, which can lead to unwillingness to study.

For instance, some students may become reluctant to study if they rely too much on digital resources without establishing the necessary study habits and self-discipline to learn independently.

In addition, if students get too dependent on online lectures or videos, they may not be able to develop the critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are necessary to succeed in higher-level courses.

Some technical concerns like poor internet connection or malfunctioning software can create frustration among students and interrupt the process of learning, making them reluctant to use digital resources.

Students may feel dissatisfied or unmotivated to study due to the difficulty in managing information and finding trustworthy sources, caused by the wide range of information available online.

Digital resources may also be a source of distraction for students, particularly if they waste excessive amounts of time on social networking sites or other unproductive platforms. According to recent scholarly articles, 34% of students use the internet for 4-6 hours every day. Spending that much time on the internet can lead to distraction and unwillingness to study.

Students should utilise digital resources wisely and alongside other learning techniques to avoid becoming excessively dependent on them, even if they may be an effective tool for increasing students' learning. Digital tools may be utilised as a supplement rather than replace traditional instructional strategies.

Marzan Mehnaz Mourie is a research fellow at BRAC Business School, BRAC University and

Dr Syed Far Abid Hossain is an Assistant Professor at BRAC Business School, BRAC University