Campus journalism: A stepping stone for future professionals

Between 2007 and 2011, Rajib Nandy, a dedicated student of Communication and Journalism at Chittagong University, emerged as a formidable force as he took on the role of a campus correspondent for two national dailies. Undeterred by the absence of a salary, he fearlessly covered a wide spectrum of campus events, exploring politics, crime, education, health, culture, research and more.

Rajib left no stone unturned in his journalistic pursuits, crafting several exclusive stories.

Notably, he revealed a shocking tale, exposing the construction of an opulent rest house for a then-president of the country, concealed under the guise of the university's convocation preparations, with a staggering cost of over Tk1 crore.

But there's more to his own story. As a campus journalist, Rajib had to overcome many challenges. In 2009, when he was a third-year student, a defamation case was filed against him after he broke another exclusive story about some allegations made about a professor at the university.

At that time, Rajib worked for Samakal and armed with solid evidence in the form of documents, he received unwavering support from his editors. After enduring a year and a half of legal battles, he emerged victorious in the defamation case.

In 2010, he also covered the exclusive story of the world's last amphibious species, Fejervarya asmati. Rajib's exceptional work earned him the recognition of his editor, who doubled his salary as a testament to his remarkable talent.

Amid all this, Rajib maintained his grades and found a way to be the top student for the four years of his bachelor's degree.

Now he is an assistant professor in the same department. Besides teaching, he is also a researcher and contributes news and opinion pieces to several media outlets in Bangladesh and India.

To Rajib, campus journalism is a stepping stone for future professionals.

"The experience of student journalism can be a great benefit, whether they [students] keep working in journalism after graduation or switch to other fields like communication, public relations, administration, research or teaching," he says.

"To become a campus journalist, it is important to have good news sense, an ever-curious mindset, and the ability to tell a story engagingly, irrespective of the medium," Rajib adds.

Current scenario of campus journalism

An increasing number of university students are taking up campus journalism despite not having a formal journalism background. This surge is driven by the high demand for campus journalists within the dynamic media industry.

Student politics have always been of great interest to Bangladeshi audiences, and anything affecting university students is inherently linked to the well-being of the entire nation.

"And now that there are so many new newspapers, TV channels and online portals, university students are getting more opportunities to become campus journalists than before," explains Sirajul Islam Rubel, former general secretary of Dhaka University Journalists Association.

Nishat Parvez, an assistant professor of Journalism and Media Studies at Jahangirnagar University, also believes that campus journalism has been thriving for quite some time now.

"In recent years, campus journalists have been very active. At Jahangirnagar University, they are unearthing administrative corruption, ragging, environmental pollution, problems of the students and several other issues through their reports and pushing the authorities for change," she says.

However, one major complaint is that campus journalists are brutally underpaid. Most begin their careers without any salary, especially when working for online portals or relatively unknown media houses. Even when appointed by leading media houses and brought under the payscale, monthly salary rarely surpasses Tk15,000.

Perks of becoming a campus journalist

The biggest advantage of being involved in campus journalism lies in the fact that it prepares one to become a full-fledged journalist later on in life.

Suzon Ali, former president of the Rajshahi University Journalist Association, majored in English Language and Literature. But thanks to his experience as a campus journalist, he has become the Rajshahi district staff correspondent for New Age. "Had I waited for my student life to be over and then joined any media house to pursue my dream, it would have made my journey much harder," says Suzon.

According to Shabnam Azim, associate professor of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, the current curriculum covers everything a student needs to become a journalist.

Still, she believes that the practical application of theoretical knowledge always helps. So, teachers always encourage students if they pursue a part-time career in campus journalism.

"It provides the students with valuable experience," Shabnam says.

Manjur Hossain Mahi, a third-year student of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, shares the same perspective. While acknowledging that campus journalism does not bring him significant financial rewards, he views the time invested in this profession as a valuable investment.

As a campus journalist, he is expanding his network by getting acquainted with new people, visiting new places and sharpening his communication skills.

Additionally, he can also keep a tab on current affairs.

The preliminary test of the 45th BCS took place in May, and Mahi claims he was familiar with most of the general knowledge and current affairs questions. "Because I covered some of those stories myself!" he says.

Campus journalism also provides students with a respectable identity and brings them closer to their teachers.

"Most people on the campus keep us in high regard, and teachers also pay extra attention to us," says Shakil Hosen, a third-year student of Political Science at the same university, who has also taken up the role of a campus correspondent for Dhaka Times.

Photo: Shovy Zibran

A fair share of downsides

Some argue campus journalism has lost its spark. One of them is Badruddoza Babu, a leading investigative journalist of the country who also teaches part-time at Dhaka and Jahangirnagar universities.

In the early 2000s, during his student years, he made his mark in journalism while working for the prestigious weekly magazine Shaptahik 2000. His captivating coverage of Dhaka University included a groundbreaking exposé on concealed firearms found within the residential halls.

But he thinks such news coverage in recent times has become few and far between.

"There was a time when a campus reporter had at least one front page lead in the national dailies every month. But lately, I do not see much in-depth reporting by them, as they often remain preoccupied with covering trivial events and political press conferences," he says.

Campus journalism has other challenges too.

Foremost, it is almost like a 24/7 job, and a campus journalist always has to be on their feet, if need be. And that can hamper one's study.

"Sometimes after a long day's work, I sit down to grab a meal, but suddenly my phone rings and I hear something big is happening on campus. At that point, I must run immediately to cover the news, even if that results in my studies getting compromised," shares Mahi.

Meeting deadlines also takes a huge toll on them. They are asked to submit a piece of news by 6:30 pm. But some events take place after the time frame. Then they face the challenge of submitting the news by 10 pm for the second edition.

Being a journalist can also put students up against the administration and student wing of the ruling party. "I faced threats of getting jailed several times because I tried to bring up the truth, which didn't go well with the people of the administration and the ruling party," says Suzon.

There have even been several reports of campus journalists getting physically assaulted while simply trying to do their job. Sometimes it also becomes challenging to gather information from the higher authorities.

In many cases, reporters are asked to apply through the Right to Information Act. But that is a very complex and time-consuming process, and campus journalists cannot afford to wait that long for one story.

"So, it is better to establish reliable sources among the higher authorities so that we can gather necessary information quickly," says Mahi.

Shabnam also admits that campus journalists have to weather pressures from different sectors. "There are many risks for them. But my advice for them would be: never surrender to power or lose objectivity, rather try to handle every situation technically."

Meanwhile, some students also lose interest in the job after a certain period and decide to switch to another profession.

"But I think it's good that they are making up their mind while they're still young. Campus journalists are exposed to the harsh realities of life sooner, so they have plenty of time left to pursue something else," says Rubel.

What opportunities are there for female students?

Female students are still reluctant to become journalists, notes Nishat Parvez. "Recent studies suggest the number is even lower in the management level than the entry level," she adds.

Jakia Jahan, a lecturer of Mass Communication and Journalism, attributes religious fundamentalism as well as women's communication apprehension and lack of interest in the profession to the low rate.

However, a handful of female students are showing enthusiasm to become campus journalists nowadays.

Autoshi Sen, a second-year student of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, is the first female student from her department to become a campus journalist.

"It was far from easy. Many doubted my abilities and said I wouldn't be fit for the job. I got a job from Naya Shatabdi, a relatively new newspaper. Though I have already proved my worth, bigger media houses are reluctant to offer me a job," says Autoshi.

Authoshi had to face harassment several times for being a female reporter. Many people are still not ready to accept that female journalists can work and compete neck and neck with their male counterparts.

However, thanks to her role as a campus journalist, Autoshi has recently got the opportunity to become a presenter at Bangladesh Television. She expects that following in her footsteps, more female students will become campus journalists.

Marjan Akter, a Master's student of Communication and Journalism at Chittagong University, shares a similar experience as she serves as a campus correspondent for Samakal.

From her family to her surroundings, everyone was sceptical. They said it's not a women's job. The campus is one hour away from her home in Chattogram, and they asked how she could attend events that are taking place in the evening.

Marjan also had to face harassment from the student wing of the ruling party once when she went to cover one of their events.

"But after doing this job for one and a half years, I have become more confident and mentally stronger than ever," says Marjan.