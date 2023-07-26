A beginner’s guide to Bangladesh Biology Olympiad

Biology offers a captivating exploration of existence itself, from the harmonisation of cells to the grandeur of ecosystems. If you have a passion for biology, chances are you're familiar with the Bangladesh Biology Olympiad and may have even considered participating. Established in 2015, the Bangladesh Biology Olympiad is a prestigious competition designed for high school students to showcase their aptitude in the field of biology. Here is a comprehensive overview of the competition, including tips for excelling in each stage, ensuring that you won't be left perplexed like I was when I first started.

Regionals: The gateway round

The regional selection round serves as the initial stage of the competition. This round primarily consists of multiple-choice questions, where participants must determine the accuracy of statements by labelling them as true or false. Questions are derived from figures, graphs, experimental data, or descriptions provided. Scoring is as follows: answering all four questions correctly earns 5 marks; three correct answers yield 3 marks, and two correct answers result in 1 mark. However, only one correct answer grants no marks. Importantly, there is no negative marking for any questions. Typically, the regional round exam comprises around 30 questions to be completed within a time limit of approximately an hour. The majority of questions in this round are based on the national curriculum textbooks, making the difficulty level relatively easier. Registration for this round starts between January to March, the exact date varies from region to region. One can follow the Bangladesh Biology Olympiad facebook page for all the updates.

Nationals: The ultimate challenge

The National Round consists of two distinct papers: the aforementioned True/False questions and Short Answer Questions (SAQs). Only the test score from the multiple-choice paper is considered for distinction categories such as champion, first runners-up, and second runners-up. However, both the test score and SAQ score are combined to determine the participants' overall score for Biocamp Selection. Out of the 12,000+ participants each year, only 20 individuals are granted this opportunity. To prepare for the National Round, the renowned textbook 'Campbell Biology' is often considered the go-to resource. It comprehensively covers almost all the topics essential for this stage. According to the BdBO website, the exam focuses on various areas, including cell biology and biochemistry (20%), animal anatomy and physiology (25%), plant anatomy and physiology (15%), biosystematics (5%), genetics and evolution (20%), ecology (20%) and ethology (5%). It is crucial not only to study these topics but also to grasp the concepts and apply your knowledge to problem-solving.

Camp: An unforgettable experience

In my opinion, the camp stage is the highlight of the Biology Olympiad. Held at the National Institute of Biotechnology, this three-day residential camp covers a wide range of topics, ranging from Bioinformatics to Molecular Biology. Due to the dynamic nature of the IBO practical syllabus, there is limited preparation that can be done in advance, except for familiarising yourself with the Module, which is updated annually. Make sure to pay close attention during the lessons and prioritise getting enough sleep. Oh and don't forget to pack your medications like me!

Extended camp: reaching new heights

Outstanding performers at the Residential Camp receive an invitation to the extended camp. This stage includes an hour of instruction by previous medalists, followed by an hour of self-study and a thirty-minute exam. While 'Campbell Biology' remains an essential resource, additional references are recommended to deepen your understanding of specific topics. For Genetics, consider 'Principles of Genetics' by D. Peter Snustad and Michael J. Simmons, and 'Genetics: Analysis & Principles' by Robert J. Brooker. To delve into plant physiology, 'Biology of Plants' by Peter H. Raven is an invaluable resource. Another notable addition is 'Molecular Biology of the Cell' by Bruce Alberts, Alexander Johnson, Julian Lewis, Martin Raff, Keith Roberts, and Peter Walter. 4 of the contestants from this cmap will have the opportunity to participate in the International Biology Olympiad.

Beyond Medals

Although the Bangladesh Biology Olympiad provides an excellent platform to showcase one's prowess in biology, winning should not be the sole focus. Ultimately, the network you build and the knowledge you gain during the competition hold far greater value than any shiny medal.

The writer is a two-time Champion and Master Camper at Bangladesh Biology Olympiad.