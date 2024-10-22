Are students benefiting from university research clubs? 

In recent years, research clubs in Bangladeshi universities have gained a reputation for providing students with opportunities to boost their academic portfolios and engage in groundbreaking research.

However, the reality behind the scenes is quite different.

These clubs are often exploitative and unethical, taking advantage of eager students with empty promises of academic growth and professional success.

Many research clubs often advertise themselves as platforms for academic advancement, offering students the opportunity to engage in research projects, co-author papers and attend prestigious conferences. However, students frequently find themselves being used for unpaid labour.

Students' responsibilities range from data collection to drafting research papers, often without proper mentorship or acknowledgement. As a result, they often do a lot of work but end up not receiving the academic credit they were promised in the final publications.

A Rajshahi University student requesting anonymity shared his experience, "I worked on a data collection project for months, expecting to be listed as a co-author on the resulting paper. When it was published, my name wasn't there."

Such exploitation is becoming disturbingly common, fueled by the limited oversight of these clubs within university administrations​.

Bangladesh's academic and research infrastructure provides fertile ground for these exploitative practices.

According to the Global Knowledge Index 2023, Bangladesh ranks 112th out of 133 countries in higher education and 125th in research, development and innovation. This poor ranking reflects the country's struggles to support its students academically, leading many to seek alternative opportunities, such as research clubs, in hopes of advancing their academic careers​.

The lack of robust academic resources alongside infrastructure makes it difficult for students to access legitimate research opportunities. This forces many to turn to these clubs, which often take advantage of their ambitions, offering little in return.

Financial exploitation is another key issue. Some research clubs require membership fees or charges for participation in workshops, conferences or research publications. These fees can be substantial, especially for students from low-income backgrounds, leaving them financially burdened with little to show for their efforts.

Undoubtedly, there is a need for numerous research clubs in a university alongside the dedicated research wing, however, universities' authorities must establish clear guidelines and processes for regulating research clubs, ensuring that students are not exploited.

Research clubs also lure students with the false promise of international opportunities. Many claim to offer partnerships with global universities or the chance to publish papers in international journals.

However, students frequently find that these opportunities are either exaggerated or nonexistent. A student from a Khulna-based private university shared, "We were promised the scope to co-author papers with international academics, but nothing like that ever happened. It was a complete waste of time and money."

The rise of research club scams highlights the need for greater oversight from university administrations.

These clubs operate without proper regulation, often outside of formal academic structures. Universities may have an independent dedicated research wing that can conduct research alongside organising various workshops required to understand numerous estimating methods.

These organisations will work to allocate funding based on the relevance of the project and will also formulate guidelines.

While many universities do have research wings, there are significant questions regarding their effectiveness. However, if a well-functioning research wing is established and managed by university authorities, it could help reduce the accountability issues stemming from unethical practices prevalent in these research clubs.

Moreover, practices such as the misuse of student work, financial exploitation and data manipulation within various research clubs could be significantly minimised.

While there is undoubtedly a need for multiple research clubs within a university, it is essential for university authorities to establish clear guidelines and processes to regulate these clubs, ensuring that students are not exploited in the process.

There should also be formal grievance mechanisms where students can report unethical practices without fear of retaliation. Addressing these systemic issues is crucial to improving the academic environment for Bangladeshi students.

Bangladesh's higher education system already faces significant challenges, ranking low in global research, development and innovation indices. With students increasingly turning to research clubs in search of opportunities, both universities and the government must take measures.

Investing in the country's academic infrastructure and implementing stronger regulations for research clubs will help safeguard students and foster a more ethical academic environment. Without immediate intervention, students risk being exploited, often facing disappointment and financial strain.

It's time for universities and educational authorities to take measures accordingly and ensure that these clubs truly contribute to students' academic advancement.