Applications open for TBS Edge Campus Ambassador Programme

Edge is the very first student ambassador programme by The Business Standard, the leading business daily in Bangladesh.

This programme is for second and third-year undergraduate students who will get the opportunity to represent The Business Standard at their esteemed universities, and be mentored by some of the most brilliant leaders in the nation. 

Edge Campus Ambassador Programme aims to enhance the pioneering spirit and develop the skills of talented undergraduate students in Bangladesh, to motivate them to become a positive impact on their campuses, and society. In addition to that, exposure to the real world will help Edge Ambassadors network with industry experts. Most importantly, the programme will enhance the employability of undergraduate students and also give the top performers the opportunity to begin their careers at The Business Standard, and other renowned organisations in the country.

Applications for the programme are open. Students from any university in Bangladesh are most welcome to apply. 

Deadline for Application: 22nd of July, 2021

Apply Here: https://forms.gle/Q8ETWkD4Eb6iCqnJA

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q) Is this a paid programme?
A) No, the programme is unpaid. It's not an internship, rather, an ambassadors programme for undergraduate students who are into extra-curricular activities.

Q) How many hours do the ambassadors have to give per week?
A) As we mentioned, this isn't an internship programme or a job, and thus, there aren't any fixed hours of work. We completely understand that in the midst of the pandemic, students have online classes, part-time jobs, and household work to do. Therefore, we do not plan to pressurise our Edge ambassadors to give so many hours behind this. This programme will mainly consist of participating in programmes by TBS, and activities to promote the initiatives of TBS in their respective campuses, so don't worry about the workload!

Q) How many students will be accepted from each university?
A) We plan to take 2-3 people from each university. However, if we get really promising applications, the number might increase, so feel free to apply if you believe you're the right fit.

Q) Is this for Public University students only?
A) Definitely not! Any student from any corner of Bangladesh can apply. Let's work together for a better student community.

Q) How many days a week do we need to come to the office?
A) Zero. We are in the middle of a pandemic with infection and death tolls keeping us all in fear. The entire programme will be held online. If the situation improves, maybe we might hold a bi-monthly meetup at our premises, but it's not mandatory. Also, it's not confirmed whether we will have meetups. Even if we don't have meetups at all, all the treats will be due, don't worry!

Q) How many rounds are there in the application?
A) The initial screening round will consist of basic submission, including your CV and other important details. After that, we will move on to an interview round.

Edge Campus Ambassador / Campus Job

