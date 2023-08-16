5 alternatives to a graduate degree

For most people in Bangladesh, a Bachelor's degree is a straight road that leads to social status, essential skills for navigating the ever-evolving world, and most importantly— financial stability.

However, the pursuit of a traditional graduate degree may not always be feasible due to family obligations or challenges in coping with academic demands. The silver lining is that a successful and fulfilling professional journey doesn't necessarily require a bachelor's degree; there are alternative pathways available.

There are obvious ones like growing a digital skill and freelancing in the creative industry, or being an entrepreneur and establishing your own business. But there are many more that one can explore.

Here are five alternative routes to building a rewarding career and achieving personal growth, offering viable options for individuals seeking diverse avenues beyond a graduate degree.

Diploma Engineering

Government polytechnic institutes offer diploma degrees in various engineering subjects. These diplomas can be pursued after finishing 12th grade. Asif Rahman, for example, leveraged his diploma to secure a position at an architecture firm in Dhaka.

"After my HSC, I enrolled in an Architectural diploma programme. I found the course volume a bit smaller and easier, compared to a graduate degree. The diploma required a 6-month internship during our 8th semester."

Those among Asif's friends who performed well during the internship were offered positions at the firm they interned with, while others received offers from different firms based on their performance. "In our circle, about 90% of the individuals found employment just after completing the Diploma," he proudly asserted.

It's true that as a fresher with a diploma degree, it can be challenging to start as many offices prefer graduate students. "The usual paths are either to secure junior positions through networking or gain experience through internships, whether paid or unpaid. Interns typically receive a certificate or recommendation letter after completing their internship."

Asif entered a junior position, honed his AutoCAD skills, and gained one year of experience before switching jobs. "Once you have some experience, your degree matters less, and it's the quality of your work that truly counts," emphasised Asif.

Mohammad Saiful Islam is a senior CG Artist at a private architecture firm. While he holds a diploma, he did not complete a graduate degree.

"Apart from my diploma, I attended other supplementary courses on 3D, Interior Design, etc. which helped me get jobs with competitive salaries," shared Saiful. According to his experience, having just a diploma and quality skills can lead to earning a monthly income of Tk75,000 to 85,000.

Chartered Accounting

After completing 12th grade, one can start as a Chartered Accounting (CA) student at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB).

Taaseen Rawnak Nabi is working as a Senior Financial Analyst at an MNC and he is an ACCA and CPA (both professional degrees). After completing his A levels in 2011, he enrolled in an ACCA course. Having completed the ACCA, he acquired practical experience at a CA firm for around three years.

He subsequently moved on to work for a multinational corporation, first as a supervisor and later as an analyst and senior analyst.

Taaseen emphasises, "I got my ACCA from the UK but it's not necessary for everyone to obtain their degree from abroad because the syllabus, exams, and curriculum are the same. Some individuals even self-study and sit for the exam to qualify as a CA."

The career prospects as a CA are exciting. "Fully qualified CAs can start their careers with salaries around 30k, and within a few years, it is expected to reach six digits. There are many CAs who have not pursued a graduate degree but are still excelling in various companies," added Nabi.

Photojournalism

Individuals with diverse backgrounds can enter the field of photography as many private institutions provide short courses and diploma programmes. Noor A Alam, a photojournalist, started with a foundational course at Pathshala, South Asian Institute of Photography, and subsequently enrolled in a diploma programme to enhance his skills.

Subsequently, he joined Prism Institute and completed a comprehensive three-year diploma course. "During my time at Prism, I started working and gained professional experience." Later, after completing his course, he had the opportunity to work for several national dailies one after another, and he is currently employed at one of them.

Starting as an intern or fresher may yield a modest income of around Tk 15,000, said Noor. However, as one gains experience, the salary can increase significantly, reaching 80k or more for a senior photojournalist. Furthermore, there are lucrative opportunities to work for international media outlets covering Bangladesh, on various topics, which can offer even higher remuneration.

Graphic Design

With the expansion of the digital content market, the demand for graphic designers is also increasing. Several institutions provide a range of certificate courses in Graphic Design.

Daffodil International Professional Training (DIPT) offers a one-year diploma programme. Similarly, institutions like Creative IT and Pathshala offer diploma and professional courses in Graphic Design.

Mohammad Omar has been a professional graphic designer for five years. He completed his diploma from DlPT.

"I am now working as a graphic designer at a media house. In my experience, some offices prioritise a certification along with your skill sets. So I did the diploma. Also, I learned a lot from it," said Omar.

Omar presently earns a monthly salary of Tk40,000. Regarding income within his field, Omar mentioned, "Earnings in this sector can begin around Tk15,000 and can go up to Tk1.5 lakh, contingent upon one's skills and experience."

In addition to full-time jobs, there exists a wide array of freelancing opportunities for graphic designers. "During events like the February book fair, I take on projects such as designing book covers. Furthermore, there are consistently numerous small-scale projects that contribute to generating extra income," Omar elaborated.

Foreign Language Proficiency

With the increasing demand for a multilingual workforce, individuals with foreign language skills are highly sought after, even in Bangladesh. Language courses offer a wide range of rewarding career opportunities. There are interpretation, and translation jobs, and there are many entities, including NGOs, embassies, and development agencies, seeking communicators in different languages. Even private companies and conglomerates originating from other countries reward employees who can speak their language.

Moreover, proficiency in these languages can pave the way for positions in the European Union, UN organisations, or supporting Bangladesh Army's peace missions, where language skills hold significant importance. It also opens up career and education opportunities in countries where the languages originate.

There are plenty of places in Dhaka, where people can learn languages from around the world. The Institute of Modern Language (IML) at Dhaka University is a go-to place for short, long and diploma courses.

It offers courses in various languages, including Chinese, French, German, Russian, Spanish and more. For those who do well, there is an opportunity to become a teacher in the language department.

Additionally, there are other institutions like the Goethe Institute for German Language, Alliance Française for French, and Confucius Institute for Chinese, among others.

Deboprashad Roy is a French teacher at Alliance Française de Dhaka. He enrolled in the Alliance Française in Chittagong in 2013, where he studied for two years before relocating to Dhaka to achieve his current B2 level.

"Once a student achieves the B2 level in French, they can apply for a teaching position when there is a vacancy," said Deboprashad.

"I was selected three times as an interpreter for Bangladesh Army's peace missions, earning a substantial income of around Tk60 lakh in total," added Deboproshad.

Apart from these degrees and courses, there are some vocational training programmes to learn specific skills and trades such as plumbing, electrician work, culinary arts, or automotive repair. These programmes are usually shorter in duration and focus on hands-on training for particular professions.

It's important to note that the suitability of these alternatives depends on individual interest, career goals, and the specific requirements of the desired profession. Some careers may require further education or experience beyond these alternatives, while others may value skills and experience over formal degrees.

Always research and consider the specific industry and job market you wish to enter before choosing an alternative to a bachelor's degree.