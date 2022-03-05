Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 04:00 pm
05 March, 2022, 04:00 pm

The 2+2 electric coupe features a removable hardtop a new thermoplastic mono-material interior

Polestar, Volvo's electric performance marque, has shown off its second concept car, the O2 convertible.

The 2+2 electric coupe is built on a bonded aluminium platform and features a removable hardtop. It shares many design elements with their first concept car, the Precept, such as a similar front and rear ends and an identical dashboard. 

To maximise range, the design features integrated ducts that improve laminar air flow over the wheels and lights that function as air blades to reduce turbulence behind the car.

The interior makes extensive use of a new thermoplastic mono-material, while the upholstery is entirely made from recycled polyester. An autonomous cinematic drone is also integrated behind the rear seats, which can be deployed while the car is in motion. The drone can follow the car at speeds up to 90 km/h, with the users being able to edit and share the recorded clips directly from the 15-inch centre display.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said in a press release, "Polestar O2 is the hero car for our brand. It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential. This is a taste of what we can design and engineer with the talent and technology we have in-house. It looks incredible, and being able to lower the roof and not hear an engine promises a superb sensation."

