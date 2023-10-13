Pen fights: A trip down to memory lane

When smartphones did not rule our world, there was a super fun game at school – pen fights.

Looking back on those days fills us with nostalgia. Pen fights were not just games but symbols of our childhood and friendships. It was one of those games that taught us to have fun without screens.

Pen fights were about turning regular pens into championship swords and having an epic battle with friends.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Here is how we played it: we would enhance our pen grips by adding extra rubber, sometimes borrowing it from other pens. Then, the goal was simple – using the rubber-wrapped pen, strike and topple your opponent's pen, much like Carrom aims to pocket all the coins. The last pen left standing was declared as the winner.

Occasionally, we spiced things up by borrowing pens and grips from friends, whether they were in higher grades or lower grades in different classes and sections, adding extra excitement to the game.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The best part was searching for the perfect pen for battle, just like an archaeologist on a treasure hunt, seeking fancy, heavy pens to give us an advantage.

The actual fights were epic and exciting. Anyone could hear the clashing of pens, and everyone around would cheer for their friends.

Pen fights were not just about winning; it was about having a great time and feeling the excitement of a close match. Back then, this game was about dignity as well.

Photo: Nayem Ali

We engaged in pen fights during class breaks and lunch, which always gave us an exciting adrenaline boost. However, getting caught by a teacher spelt trouble, and our parents frequently reminded us that pens were for studying, not playing.

The art of pen fights has been lost to time. Modern education and technology have reshaped the school experience, leaving little room for quirky traditions.

But as we look back, we can not help but smile at the memories of those heated battles.