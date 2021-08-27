What you can do to limit climate change

Smoke billows from the chimneys of the Belchatow coal-fired power station in this May 7, 2009, photo. REUTERS/Peter Andrews/File Photo

Let people in power listen to your voice

Join an environmental cause. Participate in social movements or campaigns that promote environmental activities or get people talking about climate change action, such as 'Youth Strike 4 Climate' or 'WildTeam'.

Reduce your meat consumption

One of the most effective methods to decrease your environmental impact is to eat less meat. A high-fibre, plant-based diet is also healthier for your health. So, consume less or smaller quantities of meat, especially red meat, which has the greatest environmental effect.

Cut back your flying time

Instead of flying for business, try using video conferencing. Take the train or look at electric car choices for travels within the same country. You could pay a little extra for carbon offsetting when flying is inevitable. Choose nearby locations for leisure vacations and fly in economy class - a passenger in business class has a carbon footprint three times that of an economy passenger.

Reduce your energy use and bills

Small adjustments in your daily habits can help you use less energy at home, lowering your carbon footprint and saving money on your energy bills. When you are not using lights or appliances, turn them off. LEDs or other low-energy lighting should be used instead of incandescent bulbs. Make modest modifications to your hot water usage, such as purchasing a water-saving shower head.

Respect and protect green spaces

Parks and gardens, for example, are essential green areas. They absorb carbon dioxide and are linked to decreased levels of pollution in the air. Make a green area for yourself, add potted plants to your window sill or balcony, and if you have your own outside area, don't use concrete or artificial turf to replace the grass. Assist in the preservation and protection of green places such as neighbourhood parks, ponds, and community gardens.

Cut consumption and waste

As consumers, we leave a carbon impact on everything we buy. Avoid one-time purchases and quick fashion, and don't buy more than you require. Look for products that are second-hand or of high quality that will endure a long period. Make the most of your shopping power by selecting brands that share your green goals. Additionally, strive to reduce waste by repairing and reusing items and avoiding food waste.

Let's talk about the changes you make

Conversations are an excellent method to spread large ideas. Share your experience with your family, friends, and others as you take initiatives to make positive changes. Avoid being boring or aggressive. Instead, focus on the positive aspects of the changes you make.