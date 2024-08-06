What she had to say

14 July

"If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don't get quota benefits, will those then go to grandchildren of Rajakars? That's my question, the countrymen's question," Hasina said at a press conference at Ganabhaban.

17 July

Hasina addressed the nation wearing her now infamous black saree. She claimed the government will form a judicial probe committee to investigate the killings during the anti-quota movement the day before

"The recent events surrounding the student movement have been deeply upsetting. So many lives were lost for no reason. The pain of losing loved ones is something I understand all too well"

18 July

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs postponed the pre-scheduled press conference on Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to Spain and Brazil.

23 July

"BNP-Jamaat-Shibir, in an organised way, set fire to and vandalised the metro-rail, expressway, BTV Bhaban, Setu Bhaban, disaster management building, different government and private buildings and houses," Hasina said in a statement.

24 July

"BNP-Jamaat tried to prevent us from holding the national election, but we held it. Then they thought the election would not be accepted by all, but it was accepted. Finally, we formed the government. But I had an apprehension that there would be a strike like this," Hasina said at a meeting organised by the Editors' Guild at the PM office.

"It was a little bit understandable that the [activities and movement of the students] was a grave conspiracy," she added.

"It was a target to destroy the country's economy"

25 July

During a visit to the destroyed metro rail station, she said "The demand centering quota has been fulfilled, even more than what the agitators wanted. So what is the movement about now? Their demands have been constantly changing, which has created a scope for carrying out such destruction."

26 July

During a visit to the BTV Bhaban, Hasina said "BNP-Jamaat carried out nationwide arson terrorism and vandalism in 2013 in which they set fire to vehicles, trains and launches, and this time, they launched massive destruction across the country from 17 July 2024 morning by cashing in on the quota reform movement."

26 July

While visiting hospitals to see the injured, Hasina said "They, who are involved in such incidents, must be identified by searching every nook and cranny of the country where they are staying. I am seeking support from the countrymen to identify them and expose them to justice."

27 July

Hasina sought Japan's cooperation in swiftly reopening the damaged Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro rail stations.

29 July

During a meeting with the leaders of 14-party at Gonobhaban, Hasina said "The incidents, which are happening in the country, are not political matters, rather a complete act of militants (BNP-Jamaat-Chhatra Dal-Shibir). It is aimed at destroying Bangladesh"

30 July

While speaking to the German Ambassador Achim Troster at Ganabhaban, Hasina said "We will take foreign technical assistance for the judicial probe committee formed to ensure fair and standard inquiry of the quota reform movement."

31 July

At a press briefing at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Hasina said "We have appealed to the United Nations. There are various international organisations, especially abroad. We seek their assistance for proper investigation and punishment for those who are responsible [or guilty].

31 July

During a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, at Ganabhaban, Hasina claimed, "It was not a movement at all, and at one stage it almost turned into a terrorist attack"

1 August

"They [Jamaat-Shibir and BNP] just used the students as their shield," Hasina said while speaking with Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro at Gonobhaban.

3 August

"Doors of Ganabhaban are open, whenever the protesters want to talk to resolve the issue, I am ready to sit with them," she said in a meeting with Peshajibi Samonnoy Parishad.

3 August

Sheikh Hasina held a view-exchange meeting with the vice-chancellors of public and private universities, teachers and college principals at her residence in Ganabhaban.

5 August

Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled with her sister Sheikh Rehana. They left the capital Dhaka in the face of mass protests demanding her resignation.