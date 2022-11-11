What makes right-wing, right-wing?

11 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 03:03 pm

What makes right-wing, right-wing?

A general trend of their demands on crucial social and political issues

Former US President Donald Trump departs following remarks at the America First Policy Institute America First Agenda Summit in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Former US President Donald Trump departs following remarks at the America First Policy Institute America First Agenda Summit in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Immigration: The opposition to immigration is a key indicator of far-right attitudes. Extreme right-wingers and conservatives often hold immigrants responsible for a number of issues in their culture and nation. Right-wing populism in the West made a breakthrough in 2016 with the Brexit vote and Donald Trump's victory. Both events have partly been centred on opposition to immigration. 

LGBTQ: Although not all conservatives are homophobic, conservatives traditionally oppose LGBT and same-sex marriage. In addition, far-right, white nationalist organisations have attacked LGBTQ persons in a number of recent events. Anti-LGBTQ violence has sharply increased since Trump took office. As of December 2020, Hungary's constitution expressly forbade adoption of same-sex couples. Giorgia Meloni, the far-right Italian prime minister who was just elected, openly defended "Christian values" and advocated for "gender ideology," which alarmed the country's LGBTQ populations.

Abortion: Right-wing political parties have a staunchly anti-abortion attitude. The far-right and conservatives in general oppose women's access to abortion. The US Supreme Court reversed course on the right to an abortion by overturning the precedent-setting Roe v. Wade case. While the Western Europe is more pogressive than the Eastern Europe on abortion, at least for now, anti-abortion voices are being stronger in the former. As an example, the French people recently rejected a proposal to make abortion a fundamental right.

Environment: Considering the financial effects of environmental legislation, right-wing parties have faith that the free market will address environmental issues on its own. For instance, the US was the first nation to leave the Paris climate pact under Trump. It was a crucial component of President Trump's 2016 campaign platform. He tied it to his vision of a revitalised US with growing energy output, particularly coal and oil. Brazil has seen record levels of deforestation under Jair Bolsonaro, particularly in the Amazon.

