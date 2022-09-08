What is the country’s benefit from this brand of politics?

Private universities are different entities than public universities, [it's] way different. One has to pay very high [for it]. And a family invests in it to get a return. If there is delay [and setbacks] - such as class cancellations, exams postponed - due to student politics, then the total system will collapse.

The university I teach at is ULAB. They print out a calendar in advance of every semester, which mentions the dates of exams, result publication, the break that will follow, even when the next semester will start [and so on]. Not one public university has been able to print such a calendar.

I was active in student politics in the 1960s. [However] that was very much towards the people and the country, not for power, nor personal privilege. And it was certainly not to divide students. Now, student politics has lost its total orientation, there is no ideological focus. There's coercive measures to keep students in the party, [while] voluntary participation is very small.

[If] the brand of student politics practised in public universities is [any] indication [of what it stands for], then I don't think it should be replicated in the private universities. The political leaders who have endorsed this, should give it a serious thought and do everything to stop this.

If a referendum were to be taken, very few people would support this brand of student politics in the country. It is very justified that the private universities are worried. And [that] they are protesting and trying to stop this encroachment.

Lastly, politics is absolutely voluntary. There cannot be any coercion. There is no discussion among all the stakeholders in the private universities, the ones making the payments, the ones sending their children; no teacher was consulted. So why should this one-sided decision be taken and imposed on the private universities? [Especially] whereas the charter says it is not allowed.

The private universities have been consistently saying that they respect student's decision to join politics outside the university. They are free to be a member of any organisation but not to bring the organisation into the space of the private university.

I think if the education ministry doesnt want to get involved, fine. That authority should be given to the university, if they will allow it. The UGC - which is independent of the ministry - should take strong measures. There should be somebody to oversee [this], since no private university wants to accept this.

We are trying to develop the education sector, [with measures for] quality enhancement, etc. We have to remember this. Then the parents should be consulted, and asked for permission because the parents are paying a lot of money [for this education].

If universities shut down for a pandemic or natural disaster, that's due to a national problem. [But if it shuts down for] one month because some students are setting up a political outfit in the university, then the responsibility falls roundly and squarely on this particular student organisation and their parent figures.

Ultimately, we cannot hide from this and cover our head in the sand. We have to own up to this responsibility. I have seen how student politics has lost its way [over the last decades], there is no ideology, anywhere, anymore. So what is the country's benefit from this brand of politics? That is another question that I have.

Dr Syed Manzoorul Islam is a professor at ULAB and former professor of Dhaka University

As narrated to The Business Standard over the phone.