What big tech are vying for
Despite struggles, the ambitions of the world's five most powerful tech giants are aiming higher and exploring uncharted territory.
FACEBOOK — AUGMENTED REALITY
The company's AR platform will turn an everyday building into a virtual street art installation
> High-powered graphics will turn everyday objects into "otherworldly experiences"
> The platform will be designed to make experiences that would otherwise be too expensive in the real world more accessible
GOOGLE — ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
The company's AI efforts are driven by the realisation that computers should adapt to how people live their lives
> Google's automated responses in Gmail have seen usage rates reach past 12%
> YouTube's machine learning-powered recommendation engine serves users with videos based on previous viewing habits, increasing viewership by an average of 60 minutes per day per user
APPLE — EXPERIENCE ECONOMY
THE COMPANY IS INVITING CUSTOMERS TO VISIT ITS RETAIL LOCATIONS TO LEARN NEW SKILLS AND EXPLORE HOBBIES
> "Today at Apple" not only teaches customers how to use its technology but also encourages the exploration of art, music, photography, and design
> "Genius Groves" are being designed to feel like town
squares, where individuals gather to become a community
AMAZON — BANKING AND FINANCE
THE COMPANY IS PARTNERING WITH BANK OF AMERICA FOR ITS MERCHANT LENDING PROGRAM
> The company already offers financial services that include Amazon Pay, Amazon Lending, and Amazon Cash PAY
> Named the most trusted tech company, Amazon-boasting over 100 million Prime customers—is in a unique position to start offering checking accounts
MICROSOFT — BLOCKCHAIN
IN MAY 2018, THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED THE AZURE BLOCKCHAIN WORKBENCH, A SET OF TOOLS FOR DEVELOPERS TO CREATE BLOCKCHAIN APPLICATIONS WITHIN DAYS, INSTEAD OF MONTHS
> Rather than creating its own blockchain platform, Microsoft is realising the opportunities in assisting developers
> The company is open to partnerships with organisations to advance the capabilities of the Blockchain Workbench