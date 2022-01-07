What big tech are vying for

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

Despite struggles, the ambitions of the world's five most powerful tech giants are aiming higher and exploring uncharted territory.

FACEBOOK — AUGMENTED REALITY

The company's AR platform will turn an everyday building into a virtual street art installation

> High-powered graphics will turn everyday objects into "otherworldly experiences"

> The platform will be designed to make experiences that would otherwise be too expensive in the real world more accessible

GOOGLE — ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

The company's AI efforts are driven by the realisation that computers should adapt to how people live their lives

> Google's automated responses in Gmail have seen usage rates reach past 12%

> YouTube's machine learning-powered recommendation engine serves users with videos based on previous viewing habits, increasing viewership by an average of 60 minutes per day per user

APPLE — EXPERIENCE ECONOMY

THE COMPANY IS INVITING CUSTOMERS TO VISIT ITS RETAIL LOCATIONS TO LEARN NEW SKILLS AND EXPLORE HOBBIES

> "Today at Apple" not only teaches customers how to use its technology but also encourages the exploration of art, music, photography, and design

> "Genius Groves" are being designed to feel like town

squares, where individuals gather to become a community

AMAZON — BANKING AND FINANCE

THE COMPANY IS PARTNERING WITH BANK OF AMERICA FOR ITS MERCHANT LENDING PROGRAM

> The company already offers financial services that include Amazon Pay, Amazon Lending, and Amazon Cash PAY

> Named the most trusted tech company, Amazon-boasting over 100 million Prime customers—is in a unique position to start offering checking accounts

MICROSOFT — BLOCKCHAIN

IN MAY 2018, THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED THE AZURE BLOCKCHAIN WORKBENCH, A SET OF TOOLS FOR DEVELOPERS TO CREATE BLOCKCHAIN APPLICATIONS WITHIN DAYS, INSTEAD OF MONTHS

> Rather than creating its own blockchain platform, Microsoft is realising the opportunities in assisting developers

> The company is open to partnerships with organisations to advance the capabilities of the Blockchain Workbench