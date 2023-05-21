Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

Urban areas have always been the centre of attraction for better amenities. The dual utopia of a good life and better earning opportunities lure people from remote places, either to move willingly, or by force.

Nonetheless, it is good to have the wheel of the economy running with diverse players across the urban economy. But the excessive pressure on the limited spaces and resources, especially with the absence of compact planning, makes the urban land messy.

Moreover, with changing climate conditions, more people are coming to urban boundaries and gathering in informal settlements, giving experts a new layer in the discussion of the urban knowledge gap.

Recently, in order to reshape and understand urban knowledge particularly about urban informal settlements and their well-being as a result of climate change issues, the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) organised a workshop in Dhaka in collaboration with the University of Oxford's PEAK Urban team.

Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. The inhabitants of this majestic land are the centre of discussion, particularly the migrants from the other administrative regions.

The definitive lacuna in our visionary perspectives and premises which only focus on the fragmentation of structural planning, governance, and migration has now become an abyss of complexities and has become an insurmountable barrier to a vision ahead with social prosperity and sustainability.

The sporadic conjectures of the social, economic, and environmental discourse around the urban context have only approached solving one specific domain alone, rather than the combined policy engagement. A deep dive into some of the neglected but predicament pieces of the urban areas show which are about to become — and some have already become — concerns for urban sustainability and related measures.

One significant caveat or missing piece in the perplexing urban migration context, to begin with, in order to make informed decisions is the absence of numbers and updated statistics on urban migration in response to the shocking events or crises both from the origins and the centre. We do not know the number of people who have migrated with detailed disaggregation, both in the migrated city or the place from where they are migrating.

The numbers game could have given the policymakers advantages to decide on the crucial aspects of distribution and holistic planning. At the very least, comprehensive urban statistics should be a new priority. Additionally, in managing sustainable urbanisation, a good density approach is also critical, focusing on four pillars; livability, economic vibrancy, social vibrancy, and climate efficiency.

The influence of power blocs focusing on the vested interest in controlling the informal settlements and their inhabitants presents another block in urban planning and management. Urban planning itself in Bangladesh is in a state of apprehension with no real data and projections as urban growth is on the way.

It is also critical to understand the mindset of the moving targets (urban migrants) in the urban visionary. One critical aspect in tackling urban management is the necessity to keep in mind that urban agglomeration is not only the result of economic factors; geographic and physical determinants also play significant contributions which could be an opportunity for designing new urban centres and territories.

Thirdly, revisioning political economy considering the interplay of contesting jurisdiction and interests among various urban authorities casts a long shadow on better urban management. The issue of resources and their sustainable management becomes a predicament around the complex layers of urban political economy.

The void of comprehensive knowledge around urban discourse has yet to be filled up from the very beginning. Though urban poverty has some appealing attention among researchers and policymakers, other equally important aspects of urban discourse, including growth disaggregation, environmental sustainability, and urban aesthetics with changing mindsets of urban people are still out of focus in the critical discussion.

As it has been repeated many times, the absence of comprehensive policies addressing the multiple challenges in urban discourse with additional focus on climate migration, informal settlements, and urban wellbeing is still somewhat marred and only appears in piecemeal. There are a plethora of policies with overarching visions, but they only tend to focus on one or two specific issues and do not take a holistic approach to the complex challenges.

Moreover, fragmented policies with overlapping natures, sometimes subjected to duplication efforts, and with unnecessary bureaucratic entanglement, ultimately end up wasting resources and time. Most of the time, policies often fail to recognise the intersectional nature of the challenges in a complex situation, like urban visioning with multiple layers to keep in mind.

For example, policies may focus on the environmental impacts of climate change without considering the social and economic factors that contribute to vulnerability. A more intersectional approach is needed to address the complex challenges of climate migration, informal settlements, and urban wellbeing. Moreover, policies driven by political expediency rather than sound policy-making principles result in inconsistent, short-sighted measures that lack coherence and continuity.

Participation of marginalised communities in urban management is equally crucial for building inclusive and sustainable cities. Inclusion of such communities in decision-making processes related to urban planning and management has the potential to bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table, which can lead to more equitable outcomes.

Finally, financing as an essential element for achieving sustainable urban visioning, especially in informal settlements, is critical. As informal settlements are characterised by deprivation of basic services and infrastructure, the residents often have limited access to finance. Therefore, financing for informal settlements should be a priority in any sustainable urban visioning initiative.

Addressing these challenges at multiple tiers requires a commitment to building and sharing urban knowledge, promoting open and inclusive dialogue around urban policy issues, and creating opportunities for meaningful engagement and participation by all members of urban communities. Informed, equitable, and effective urban policy decisions are imperative in addressing and ensuring the complex challenges facing urban areas today.

Sketch: TBS

Hossain Zillur Rahman is the Executive Chairman at Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) and Shabbir Ahmed is a Research Assistant at PPRC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.