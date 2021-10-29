Top Polluters

TBS infograph

red= state owned

yellow= investor owned

The top 10 companies have contributed to 350bn tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent since 1965

The 10 firms behind a third of all carbon emissions in the last 7 decades

Company Carbon emissions Country

Saudi Aramco 59.26 Saudi Arabia

Chevron 43.35 United States

Gazprom 43.23 Russia

ExxonMobil 41.90 United States

National Iranian Oil Co 35.66 Iran

BP 34.02 England

Royal Dutch Shell 31.95 The Netherlands

Coal India 23.12 India

Pemex 22.65 Mexico

Petróleos de Venezuela 15.75 Venezuela

Top 5 most polluting countries

Emissions of greenhouse gases of human origin are the main cause of climate change. Their effects on global warming are devastating and it is becoming more urgent that these emissions are reduced to stop humans from exercising so much pressure on the planet. To a greater or lesser extent, almost all the world's countries are responsible for the high level of global pollution, but there are five that stand out from the rest, as shown below:

1. China (30%)

The world's most populated country has an enormous export market and by 2007, it saw its industry grow to become a serious danger to the planet. The five provinces of Taiyuan, Beijing, Urumqi, Lanzhou, Chongqing, Jinan and Shijiazhuang host most of these industries and emit more dioxide than in any other country in the world. As a consequence, since 2015, Beijing has experienced constant red alerts for environmental pollution.

As of 2021, the Chinese economy is worth USD 16.642 trillion (nominal GDP) according to the IMF. In 2014 for the first time since 1872, it overtook the UK and knocked the US off the top spot.

The Chinese economy experienced astonishing growth in the last few decades that catapulted the country to become the world's second largest economy. In 1978—when China started the program of economic reforms—the country ranked ninth in nominal gross domestic product (GDP) with USD 214 billion; 35 years later it jumped up to second place with a nominal GDP of USD 9.2 trillion.

2. United States (15%)

The world's biggest industrial and commercial power. Although in recent times it has led the most important initiatives to combat climate change, in practice the great majority have been shown to be insufficient. Neither are its pollution levels limited to big cities; many rural areas are also beginning to notice the consequences.

As of 2021, the US economy is worth USD 22.675 trillion (nominal GDP).

The US has long enjoyed its status at the top. Despite being heavily affected by both the Great Depression and the Great Recession, it did not lose its top position. It became the world's largest economy by 1890. Recently, despite the consequences of the 2007 recession, by 2011 it had already reached its pre-recession peak reaching a GDP of USD 15.54 trillion.

3. India (7%)

Fourteen out of the world's 15 most contaminated cities are in India, says the World Health Organization. The country has had a law protecting air quality since 1981, but the burning of fossil fuels has grown significantly and as a consequence, India occupies third place in the ranking of the most polluting countries in the world.

As of 2021, India has a nominal GDP of USD 3.05 trillion.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, India lost its major trading partner. In the face of an economic crisis, India initiated economic reforms in 1991. By the early 2000s, India progressed into a free-market economy. In 2015, it had a faster economic growth than China at 6.9%. Currently however they are experiencing an economic downturn said to have started by the 2016 banknote demonetisation and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Russia (5%)

The biggest country in the world geographically appears in this ranking for its high dependence on products such as oil, coal, gas and fossil fuels. Also, in the past few decades, it has experienced several environmental emergencies and has high levels of deforestation and animal hunting.

As of 2021, Russia has a nominal GDP of USD 1.71 trillion.

Following a number of economic reforms to stimulate growth, Russian GDP grew an average of 7% every year between 2000-2008. In 2013 when their GDP was USD 2.292 trillion, the World Bank labelled Russia a high-income economy. However, following the imposed sanctions in 2014, there was a decline of the Russian ruble. But the Russians steered clear of recession and continued on an upwards growth until the pandemic.



5. Japan (4%)

Finally, the other great Asian power after China completes the list. Japan is the biggest consumer of fossil fuels in the world and the fifth largest emitter of greenhouse gases. This situation is due to its high level of urban development and industry that seems to care little for nature.

As of 2021, the Japanese nominal GDP is valued at USD 5.39 trillion.

Japan was severely affected by the Second World War but remarkably between the 1960s and 1980s, Japan enjoyed a significant growth - an average of 10% in the 60s, 5% in the 70s and 4% in the 80s. This growth catapulted Japan into a high wage economy.

Despite being highly ranked in terms of automobiles and innovation, Japan has recently been overtaken by China. In 2010 it fell behind in nominal GDP to third and in 2015 it also fell behind in assets and wealth.

